China's WuXi explores sale of pharma units as US restrictions loom, FT reports

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of WuXi AppTec

(Reuters) - Chinese biotech companies WuXi AppTec and WuXi Biologics, which are being targeted by a forthcoming U.S. national security legislation, are working on sales of some of their operations, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

WuXi AppTec has put its cell and gene therapy manufacturing arm WuXi Advanced Therapies, which operates four laboratories and manufacturing facilities in Philadelphia, up for sale, the newspaper reported.

WuXi Biologics is also working with advisers to test interest in some of its European production facilities, FT reported, citing three people familiar with the situation.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Latest Stories

  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Navigates Regulatory Challenges with Strong Q3 Earnings and Market Expansion

    Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is navigating a complex environment marked by both opportunities and challenges. Recent highlights include robust Q3 earnings and significant market expansion initiatives, juxtaposed against regulatory issues and economic volatility. In the discussion that follows, we will delve into TD's financial performance, innovative strategies, vulnerabilities, and external threats to provide a comprehensive overview of the bank's current business situation.

  • Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE): Hedge Fund Confidence Grows with 17 Holders Amid Strong Financials

    We recently published a list of 10 Best Oil and Gas Penny Stocks To Buy. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) stands against the other best oil and gas penny stocks to buy. The global oil and gas industry is witnessing a surge in investments, […]

  • AI replaces Web3 as hot key word in Hong Kong's FinTech Week

    Artificial intelligence is expected to outshine Web3 at this year's FinTech Week, which kicks off at the end of the month, as organisers InvestHK and Finoverse tease a slate of mainland Chinese exhibitors looking to ride the generative AI wave. "[There is] a huge increase in mainland Chinese companies' representation at this year's event ... [and a] big, big focus on AI and advanced technologies," said Anthony Sar, founder and CEO of Finoverse. "AI, especially driven a lot by China tech, is one

  • TC Energy's oil pipeline spin-off South Bow starts trading on TSX

    TC Energy's liquids pipeline spin-off, South Bow Corp, edged lower on its first day of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, tracking a broader weakness in Canadian energy stocks. South Bow was spun out of Calgary-based TC to help TC reduce its debt load and focus on moving natural gas. Shareholders received one South Bow common share for every five TC common shares held.

  • Is Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) a Strong Buy Despite Recent Share Price Declines?

    We recently published a list of 7 Best Oil Stocks under $20. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) stands against the other best oil stocks under $20. The oil industry has long been criticized for its contributions to greenhouse gas emissions and global warming. Despite […]

  • China’s Fast-Growing Copper Champion Is Reshaping Global Metal Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Chen Jinghe was not long out of university when a government official handed him the assignment that would change his life. Go to Zijin mountain, he was told, and find gold.Most Read from BloombergThe Corner Store ComebackA Housing Crisis Brews in Rwanda’s Capital CityGang Violence Is Moving to the Amazon’s Fast-Growing CitiesA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsIt was 1982, and the geology graduate found himself on forested slopes in the remote, hum

  • Saudi minister says crude prices could fall 33% if OPEC members don't stop pumping so much

    Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said OPEC members are ignoring their quotas.

  • Plentiful oil supply dampens industry reaction to growing Middle East conflict

    HOUSTON/DENVER (Reuters) -The oil industry and markets have had a muted reaction to growing conflict in the Middle East, a sign of just how well stocked oil supplies are as U.S. output grows and OPEC+ prepares to lift production. The global oil benchmark Brent jumped 5% on Tuesday after Iran, a key producer and member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, attacked Israel in retaliation for its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Oil futures settled up just 34 cents on Wednesday after the U.S. reported a large build in oil stocks.

  • Hurricane Helene Halts Quartz Mines Vital for Chipmaking and Solar

    (Bloomberg) -- Two North Carolina mining operations that produce more than three-quarters of the world’s high-purity quartz, a material critical to the solar and semiconductor industries, have now been halted for almost a week due to Hurricane Helene.Most Read from BloombergThe Corner Store ComebackA Housing Crisis Brews in Rwanda’s Capital CityGang Violence Is Moving to the Amazon’s Fast-Growing CitiesA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsSibelco and Quartz Corp. b

  • Canada to impose 25 per cent surtax on select Chinese-made steel and aluminum products

    On Tuesday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said, "Effective today, Canada is applying a 100 per cent tariff on all Chinese-made EVs." She also announced the final list of Chinese-made aluminum and steel products that will be subject to a 25 per cent tariff, which will come into effect on Oct. 22.

  • Is It Time for Canadians to Buy the Dip in This Stock?

    Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) stock is in the midst of a correction. Is it time to buy the dip? The post Is It Time for Canadians to Buy the Dip in This Stock? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Chip Firms Watching Quartz Supply After Hurricane Shut Mines

    (Bloomberg) -- Global semiconductor makers are monitoring supplies of high-purity quartz, a material critical to the industry, after Hurricane Helene halted production at two North Carolina mines that produce most of the world’s supply. Most Read from BloombergThe Corner Store ComebackA Housing Crisis Brews in Rwanda’s Capital CityGang Violence Is Moving to the Amazon’s Fast-Growing CitiesA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. —

  • How the port strike may impact your grocery shopping

    Scott Moses, Solomon Partners Head of Grocery, Pharmacy & Restaurants, joins Wealth! to break down how the port strike could impact your grocery shopping. Moses notes that bananas, mangoes, sugar, cocoa, beer, wine, and liquor could all see price increases due to the port strike. While many grocery stores have been pre-buying many items in anticipation of a strike, most perishable groceries cannot be easily stocked. Thus, many items will have to be flown in rather than shipped, raising costs for consumers. Some cargo has been rerouted to ports on the West Coast, which are not currently on strike. In addition, some supplies are being trucked over through Central America and Mexico before entering the United States, which Moses explains is "very expensive." He argues that if the strike persists for several weeks, "it will have a much more protracted impact and it will be far more painful for American grocers and American consumers who are just trying to find a way to save money on groceries." For consumers looking to save money on their grocery trips, he recommends price-checking between different grocers to get the best deals. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth! This post was written by Melanie Riehl

  • EU has enough support to impose Chinese EV tariffs, sources say

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -France, Greece, Italy and Poland will vote on Friday in favour of tariffs of up to 45% on imports of electric vehicles (EVs) made in China, sources said, enough to push through the European Union's highest profile trade measures, risking potential retaliation from Beijing. The European Commission, which is conducting an anti-subsidy investigation into EVs made in China, has put its proposal for final tariffs to the EU's 27 member states for a vote expected on Friday.

  • Canada could offer relief from tariffs on imported China steel, aluminum

    Canada could offer firms some relief from a 25% surtax that is due to be imposed later this month on imports of Chinese steel and aluminum, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday. Canada announced the measures in late August, citing China's intentional, state-directed policy of over-capacity. Freeland said Ottawa had heard concerns from some stakeholders about their ability to adjust supply chains before the measures come into effect on Oct 22.

  • Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) Advances with GenAI Integration in Asia, Eyes Future Growth Despite Valuation Concerns

    Manulife Financial(TSX:MFC) is navigating a dynamic environment marked by both opportunities and challenges. Recent highlights include a notable 31.2% increase in dividend payouts and innovative product launches, juxtaposed against a 16.7% drop in Q2 net sales and inflationary pressures. In the discussion that follows, we will delve into Manulife's financial health, operational inefficiencies, strategic growth initiatives, and external threats to provide a comprehensive overview of the...

  • Russia's Novak says market wary of oil supply cuts due to Middle East conflict

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that oil prices have increased as markets do not rule out a decline in oil supply due to the conflict in the Middle East. In televised comments after a meeting of top OPEC+ ministers kept oil output policy unchanged, including a plan to start raising output from December, Novak also reiterated that oil prices were already factoring in the conflict. Oil prices dropped below $70 a barrel in September for the first time since 2021, but have since rallied above $75 on concerns Iran's military attack on Israel could disrupt output from the region.

  • Fresh fears over Middle East tensions cast cloud as energy leaders meet in Calgary

    CALGARY — Worries over escalating tensions in the Middle East and their potential to cause oil price disruptions hung over day one of a major energy sector conference in Calgary.

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies with $600 Price Target After Strong AI Developments at Meta Connect

    We recently compiled a list of the AI News Investors Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stands against the other AI stocks. Companies are investing heavily in AI infrastructure to meet the growing demands of machine learning, data processing, and AI-driven applications. This […]

  • Ford reports weak US sales for third quarter

    Chrysler-parent Stellantis also reported a 20% drop in U.S. quarterly sales on Wednesday and added that it would "continue to take the necessary actions" to drive sales and prepare for the arrival of its 2025 models. Ford's overall sales in the quarter rose to 504,039 units from 500,504 a year ago. Overall, U.S. new vehicle sales in September stood at around 1.17 million units, which represents a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15.77 million units, according to data released by Wards Intelligence on Tuesday.