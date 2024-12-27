China's Xi Jinping will visit Russia in 2025, Russian ambassador says

25th anniversary of Macao's handover from Portugal to China

(Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping will visit Russia in 2025, Russia's RIA news agency quoted Moscow's ambassador to Beijing as saying early on Friday.

"As for concrete bilateral events, I can say that the appropriate plans are actively being drawn up," ambassador Igor Morgulov told RIA.

"What can be said that is no secret, in terms of priority, is that the chairman of the People's Republic of China is expected in Russia next year."

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation from Reuters.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and by Liz Lee in Beijing; Editing by Jamie Freed)