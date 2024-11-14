China's Xi says Chancay Port the start of a new maritime-land corridor between China and Latin America

LIMA (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday during talks with Peru's Dina Boluarte in Lima that China is willing to take the Chancay port, built and controlled by Chinese state-owned Cosco Shipping, as a starting point to forge a new maritime-land corridor between China and Latin America.

The Chinese leader also said that the Chancay port, which he will officially inaugurate with Boluarte on Thursday, is a successful project within the Belt and Road Initiative, a trade and infrastructure project that is Xi's signature foreign policy plan.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; editing by Diane Craft)