China's Xi says Chancay Port the start of a new maritime-land corridor between China and Latin America

Reuters
·1 min read
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Lima

LIMA (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday during talks with Peru's Dina Boluarte in Lima that China is willing to take the Chancay port, built and controlled by Chinese state-owned Cosco Shipping, as a starting point to forge a new maritime-land corridor between China and Latin America.

The Chinese leader also said that the Chancay port, which he will officially inaugurate with Boluarte on Thursday, is a successful project within the Belt and Road Initiative, a trade and infrastructure project that is Xi's signature foreign policy plan.

(This story has been refiled to correct a typo in the headline)

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; editing by Diane Craft)

Latest Stories

  • Opinion - Biden’s escalation paralysis has devastated Ukraine

    Bob Woodward's new book "War" provides a harrowing glimpse into the Biden administration's national security decision-making process, revealing how the White House created a self-fulfilling prophecy that has allowed Russia to exploit U.S. weakness in Ukraine.

  • World leaders heading to major summits are wary of Trump. China’s Xi sees an opportunity

    As leaders from across the world gather for two major summits in South America in the coming days, the uncertainty brought by Donald Trump’s impending return to the White House is expected to loom large.

  • China to court G20 nations to bypass US-led sanctions in potential Taiwan conflict: report

    Beijing will focus on courting G20 nations to join its financial networks to circumvent Western sanctions in a potential Taiwan conflict, while the US and G7 will pressure these nations to comply with critical supply-chain restrictions against the mainland. A new report studying G20 responses in a Taiwan crisis found that Beijing would have limited interest in using punitive economic statecraft against these countries, while the US and G7 nations would be likely to ask them to comply with sancti

  • BRICS Stalls Decision on Whether to Admit Turkey as Full Member

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey has been invited to become a partner of the BRICS group of emerging-market powers, short of its expectation that it would be granted full membership. Most Read from BloombergUnder Trump, Prepare for New US Transportation PrioritiesZimbabwe City of 700,000 at Risk of Running Dry by Year-EndSaudi Neom Gets $3 Billion Loan Guarantee From Italy Export Credit Agency SaceThe Urban-Rural Divide Over Highway Expansion and EmissionsArizona Elections Signal Robust Immigration Enforce

  • Beijing reminds Canada of 'one China' commitment ahead of visit by Tsai

    Beijing has urged Ottawa to abide by its "one China" commitment and safeguard bilateral relations, days ahead of an expected visit to Canada by former Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen. "China strongly opposes any visits by Taiwan separatists to countries that maintain diplomatic relations with China under any title," Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Thursday. "We urge relevant countries to uphold the one-China principle and safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relati

  • NATO and the EU press China to help stop North Korea's support for the war on Ukraine

    BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO and the European Union are ramping up efforts to persuade China to help get North Korea to stop sending troops and other support to Russia to back its war on Ukraine.

  • Protests in Paris after pro-Israel gala organized by far-right figures sparks tension

    Protests erupted in Paris on Wednesday against a controversial gala organized by far-right figures in support of Israel. The event, intended to raise funds for the Israeli military, included Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich among its invited guests. (Production by Alexander Turnbull)

  • Greece in talks with Israel to develop 2 billion euro 'Iron Dome'

    Greece is in talks with Israel to develop a 2 billion euro ($2.11 billion) anti-aircraft and missile defence dome, part of a wider push to modernise its armed forces as it recovers from a protracted debt crisis, Greek officials said on Thursday. Greece is keen to invest in its defences to keep up with its NATO ally and historic rival Turkey, which is also developing its own air defences, despite some improvement in relations. "The plan is to create a multi-layer anti-aircraft and anti-drone system," one source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters after a closed door briefing with Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias.

  • China’s Asymmetrical Tools for New Trade War Carry Global Peril

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUnder Trump, Prepare for New US Transportation PrioritiesZimbabwe City of 700,000 at Risk of Running Dry by Year-EndNYC Congestion Pricing Plan With $9 Toll to Start in JanuarySaudi Neom Gets $3 Billion Loan Guarantee From Italy Export Credit Agency SaceThe Urban-Rural Divide Over Highway Expansion and EmissionsChina wields new powers as it confronts the prospect of another trade conflict with the US, expanding its retaliatory reach in recent years to inclu

  • Israel wants freedom to strike Lebanon even after ceasefire, France says

    Israeli officials are insisting on maintaining a capacity to strike Lebanon at any moment as part of conditions to secure a ceasefire with Iran-backed Hezbollah, France's foreign minister said on Wednesday. Speaking to a parliamentary hearing after holding talks in Israel last week in Jerusalem, Jean-Noel Barrot said it was a condition increasingly voiced among Israeli officials. "Today we hear in Israel voices calling for it to keep a capacity to strike at any moment or even enter Lebanon, as is the case with its neighbour Syria," said Barrot, who held talks with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and new Defence Minister Israel Katz last week.

  • What does Trump's pick for Pentagon chief mean for US-China military ties?

    US president-elect Donald Trump's surprise pick of Pete Hegseth, a television host and army veteran, to be his Pentagon chief is expected to inject more unpredictability into the already fragile US-China military relationship, according to analysts. Hegseth, 44, is a Fox News political commentator and a military veteran who served tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is known as a frequent critic of the media and the Democratic Party, with a hawkish stance towards China. In an interview to

  • Biden arrives in Peru for international summit and meeting with Xi as world leaders brace for Trump

    LIMA, Peru (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived Thursday in Peru to start his six-day visit to Latin America for the final major international summits of his presidency, even as world leaders turn their attention to what Donald Trump’s return to the White House means for their countries.

  • Ukraine war: EU's next top envoy says China must pay 'higher cost' for backing Russia

    China needs to pay a "higher cost" for its support for Russia's war on Ukraine, the European Union's likely next top diplomat said during a confirmation hearing in Brussels on Tuesday. "Without China's support to Russia, Russia would not be able to continue its war with the same force. China needs to also feel a higher cost," Kaja Kallas, the former prime minister of Estonia, said in a three-hour hearing at the European Parliament. Kallas is on track to succeed Josep Borrell as the EU's high rep

  • Russia open to any Ukraine peace talks if Trump starts them, envoy says

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Russia is open to negotiations on an end to the Ukraine war if initiated by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, but any talks need to be based on the realities of Russian advances, Moscow's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva told reporters on Thursday. Trump has repeatedly criticised the scale of Western aid to Kyiv and has promised to end the conflict swiftly, without explaining how.

  • Saudi Arabia's ruler used to be one of Trump's biggest fans. This time it's complicated.

    The Middle East's in chaos, and Gulf state leaders may fear that Donald Trump will make it worse.

  • Republican introduces bill to revoke normal trade relations with China

    The top Republican focused on U.S. competition with China introduced legislation on Thursday to end normal trade relations with Beijing. Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich), chair of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, proposed revoking China’s Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR), a policy in place for more than two decades. Lawmakers in both…

  • Democrats in Congress urge Biden to sanction Israelis over West Bank violence

    Nearly 90 Democratic lawmakers urged U.S. President Joe Biden to sanction members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government over anti-Palestinian violence in the West Bank, according to a letter released on Thursday. Urging Biden to send a message to U.S. partners before he leaves office, the members of Congress said Israeli cabinet members Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had incited violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied territory. "We write to express our deep concern about the rise in settler violence, settlement expansion, and measures adopted to weaken the Palestinian Authority and otherwise destabilize the West Bank," they said in the letter.

  • Qatar's Emir to visit Turkey on Thursday, Turkish minister says

    Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will visit Turkey on Thursday for high-level meetings, Turkey's trade minister said on Wednesday, after Doha said at the weekend it stalled its Gaza mediation efforts for now. Some analysts believe Turkey, despite strained ties with Israel, could play some role in mediation since it does not deem the Palestinian militant group Hamas a terrorist group, and some of its political officials regularly visit Turkey. At the weekend, Qatar said it had told Hamas and Israel it will stall efforts to mediate a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal until they show willingness and seriousness.

  • Democrats call for Biden to sanction ‘radical’ Israeli government ministers

    Democrats in the House and Senate are calling on President Biden to sanction two controversial Israeli ministers, saying the two men have promoted violence against Palestinians and are pushing for annexation of territory that undermines U.S. efforts to support a two-state solution. In a letter sent late last month but released publicly on Thursday, 88…

  • UN sounds alarm at Israel’s ‘severe violations’ at key buffer zone with Syria

    The United Nations has accused Israel of “severe violations” of a 50-year-old agreement with Syria, saying it has engaged in “engineering groundwork activities” that encroach on a key buffer zone in the Golan Heights.