Chinese app RedNote a dangerous ‘tool of influence,’ technologist says | Canada Tonight

CBC

Chinese social media app RedNote has been thrust into the limelight after more than half a million TikTok users recently joined the platform in protest against a likely imminent ban on the short video app in the United States, set to take effect Sunday. Technologist Jason Snyder says RedNote could ‘surveil or exploit users,’ adding that the real danger comes with its ‘ability to control narratives.’

Latest Stories

  • Americans and Chinese share jokes on 'alternative TikTok' as US ban looms

    RedNote's Chinese users say it is the first time they have been able to speak directly to Americans online.

  • TikTok says it will go dark Sunday in US without assurance from Biden

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -TikTok warned late Friday it will go dark in the United States on Sunday unless President Joe Biden's administration provides assurances to companies like Apple and Google that they will not face enforcement actions when a ban takes effect. The statement came hours after the Supreme Court upheld a law banning TikTok in the United States on national security grounds if its Chinese parent company ByteDance does not sell it, putting the popular short-video app on track to go dark in just two days. The court's 9-0 decision throws the social media platform - and its 170 million American users - into limbo, and its fate in the hands of Donald Trump, who has vowed to rescue TikTok after returning to the presidency on Monday.

  • Nintendo's next console, Switch 2, revealed in 1st-look trailer

    Gamers got a tantalizing first look at Nintendo's next video game console, as the Japanese company released a brief trailer for the Switch 2 on Thursday morning.The video offered very few new details about the successor to the Switch, its wildly popular portable-and-home hybrid machine that launched eight years ago, but it largely confirmed many of the rumours that had leaked through gaming sources over the last few months.The Switch 2 is set to release in 2025, though Nintendo has yet to reveal

  • Apple pauses AI notification summaries for news after generating false alerts

    Apple is pausing AI notification summaries for news and entertainment apps after facing backlash for generating inaccurate news alerts. In addition, the company is introducing changes to notification summaries as a whole to allow for greater transparency. With the latest round of developer previews for iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3, Apple is disabling notification summaries entirely for all news and entertainment apps and will re-enable them in a future update after refining them.

  • Chinese AI start-up MiniMax releases low-cost open-source models that rival top chatbots

    Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up MiniMax has launched a new series of open-source models, intensifying the competition among mainland technology firms to deliver cost-effective AI systems that can rival top offerings from US competitors. The Shanghai-based company on Tuesday unveiled the MiniMax-01 large language model (LLM) family, which includes a general-purpose foundational model, the MiniMax-Text-01, and the multimodal MiniMax-VL-01 with visual capabilities. LLMs are the tech t

  • US 'TikTok refugees' spark global rush of sign-ups to China's RedNote platform

    In yet another consequence of the impending US ban on short-video app TikTok, rival Chinese platform RedNote is seeing a spike in users based in other countries, mirroring the migration of American self-styled "TikTok refugees". The app - also known as Xiaohongshu, which means "little red book" - was ranked as the No. 1 free-to-use platform in Britain and Canada, as well as EU countries like Ireland and Italy, by the Apple Store on Thursday. The exact number of downloads is unknown, but the app

  • I bought a budget TCL TV from Amazon (it's on sale for $300!) — I'm so impressed that I'm going to buy another

    I'm terrible with technology, but I found it easy to set up and was able to stream Netflix 10 minutes after unboxing it.

  • Exclusive-Chinese tech firm founded by Huawei veterans in the FBI's crosshairs

    The U.S. Commerce Department and FBI are both investigating a little-known telecoms hardware firm founded by senior Huawei veterans in China over possible security risks, sources and documents show. Founded in 2014, Baicells Technologies opened a North American business the next year in Wisconsin and has since provided telecoms equipment for 700 commercial mobile networks across every U.S. state, according to its website. The Commerce Department is investigating Baicells on national security grounds and has sent subpoenas to the company, four people said.

  • Apple Halts Disastrous AI System That Was Making Up Fake News Stories and Pushing Them to iPhone Users

    Apple has temporarily halted its disastrous "Apple Intelligence" feature which consistently bungled up its one task of summarizing breaking news alerts. An upcoming iOS 18.3 update will disable the summaries for news and entertainment apps, as the Washington Post's Geoffrey Fowler reports. For over a month, the company's feature has been consistently generating lies, pushing them to millions of users. Apple's admission that its feature has failed is rare for the iPhone maker. Earlier this week,

  • The Nintendo Switch 2 has been revealed, here's everything we know so far

    The Nintendo Switch 2 is coming in 2025. Here are all of the confirmed details, rumors and speculation regarding the upcoming console.

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Unpacked 2025 event: What to expect on January 22

    The Galaxy S25 series will be unveiled on January 22. A Galaxy Ring 2 and Android XR devices are less likely — but could make cameos.

  • These 'astounding' bestselling earbuds are 79% off — and they have more than 33,000 5-star reviews

    Shoppers are "very pleasantly surprised" with these $32 earbuds from Amazon Canada.

  • Will Donald Trump save TikTok from Joe Biden? He’s going to try

    Analysis: Trump sees halting the bipartisan TikTok ban as an easy way to show he’s delivering results. He’s probably right, writes John Bowden

  • What can U.S. TikTok users expect on Sunday?

    STORY: :: A U.S. ban on TikTok is set to go into effect on Sunday,so what can American users of the app expect to happen?:: Stephanie Kelly, Reuters"It's not entirely clear..."One Biden administration official told NBC that Americans shouldn't expect that the app suddenly be banned on Sunday and that the administration is weighing options to make the app available to users beyond Sunday."But sources say that users attempting to open the app will be redirected to a website with information about the ban. And one TikTok lawyer told the Supreme Court last week that the app essentially goes dark."This all started back in April with a U.S. law that mandated that ByteDance, which is TikTok's Chinese parent company, either divest from the app or be faced with the ban that goes into effect January 19. Now, January 19 is also the day before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. Trump reportedly is considering ways to delay the ban by 60 or 90 days, but it's not legally clear if he's able to do so."

  • Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban

    The Supreme Court upheld the TikTok ban. The Biden administration has left it to the incoming president, Trump, to decide whether to enforce the law.

  • Biden makes last big move to protect US networks from hackers from China and elsewhere

    President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an executive order that is his final stab at shoring up America’s cyber defenses after a damaging string of cyberattacks on federal networks that US officials have blamed on Chinese and Russian operatives.

  • TikTok preps for Sunday shutdown in US, but Trump could have a say

    STORY: TikTok is getting ready to shut its U.S. operations on Sunday (January 19), when a federal ban is set to take effect. That’s according to Reuters sources. A law signed in April mandates the ban unless Chinese owner ByteDance divests U.S. operations for the social media platform. Policymakers in Washington say the app is a threat to national security, because of its vast troves of data on 170 million American users. That’s something the firm has always denied. Now users who already have the app could theoretically still use TikTok after the ban. However, the law also bars U.S. companies from providing services to distribute, maintain or update it.Donald Trump could yet have a say in the matter though. The president-elect is due to be sworn in a day after the ban takes effect. The Washington Post says the president elect is considering issuing an executive order to suspend a shutdown for 60 to 90 days. There was no immediate comment from the Trump transition team, and the man himself has said he should have time after taking office to pursue a resolution to the issue. Speaking on Fox News, incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz called TikTok a “fantastic platform”. He said the new administration would find a way to preserve it, while also protecting people’s data. A White House spokesman said President Joe Biden had no plans to intervene in the matter during his final days in office.Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is weighing an appeal from ByteDance, but legal experts say justices look minded to uphold the ban. The Reuters sources say TikTok will allow users to download all their data before the app goes offline there. But users around the world could also face a shutdown, with the app reliant on hundreds of data service providers located within the United States who soon won’t be able to work with it.

  • Prime members can now get $50 off the Kindle Colorsoft

    The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft just got its first discount, but you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the deal.

  • The Anker Prime battery with a charging base is 40 percent off, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

    The best discounts we found this week include deals on MacBooks, iPads, Anker chargers, Kindles and more.

  • Biden executive order aims to shore up US cyber defenses

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Thursday aimed at strengthening the nation's cybersecurity and making it easier to go after foreign adversaries or hacking groups that try to compromise U.S. internet and telecommunication systems.