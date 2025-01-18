Chinese app RedNote a dangerous ‘tool of influence,’ technologist says | Canada Tonight

Reuters Videos

STORY: TikTok is getting ready to shut its U.S. operations on Sunday (January 19), when a federal ban is set to take effect. That’s according to Reuters sources. A law signed in April mandates the ban unless Chinese owner ByteDance divests U.S. operations for the social media platform. Policymakers in Washington say the app is a threat to national security, because of its vast troves of data on 170 million American users. That’s something the firm has always denied. Now users who already have the app could theoretically still use TikTok after the ban. However, the law also bars U.S. companies from providing services to distribute, maintain or update it.Donald Trump could yet have a say in the matter though. The president-elect is due to be sworn in a day after the ban takes effect. The Washington Post says the president elect is considering issuing an executive order to suspend a shutdown for 60 to 90 days. There was no immediate comment from the Trump transition team, and the man himself has said he should have time after taking office to pursue a resolution to the issue. Speaking on Fox News, incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz called TikTok a “fantastic platform”. He said the new administration would find a way to preserve it, while also protecting people’s data. A White House spokesman said President Joe Biden had no plans to intervene in the matter during his final days in office.Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is weighing an appeal from ByteDance, but legal experts say justices look minded to uphold the ban. The Reuters sources say TikTok will allow users to download all their data before the app goes offline there. But users around the world could also face a shutdown, with the app reliant on hundreds of data service providers located within the United States who soon won’t be able to work with it.