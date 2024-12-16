Chinese Businessman Denies Spying For Beijing And Says He 'Loves' Britain

Kevin Schofield
·2 min read
Britain's Prince Andrew leaves Westminster Abbey following King Charles' coronation last year.
Britain's Prince Andrew leaves Westminster Abbey following King Charles' coronation last year. via Associated Press

A Chinese businessman has denied spying for Beijing and insisted that he “loves” Britain.

Yang Tengbo, a former close confidant of Prince Andrew, says he would “never do anything to harm the interests of the UK”.

It emerged last week that the man had been banned from returning to Britain on national security after being accused of being a spy.

After a court order hiding his identity was lifted on Monday afternoon, Yang issued a lengthy statement claiming he had been the victim of the “political climate” between the UK and China.

He said: “I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded. The widespread description of me as a ‘spy’ is entirely untrue.”

Yang said the three judges involved in this case had concluded that there was “not an abundance of evidence” against him and there could be an “innocent explanation” for his activities.

“The political climate has changed, and unfortunately, I have fallen victim to this,” he said.

“When relations are good, and Chinese investment is sought, I am welcome in the UK. When relations sour, an anti-China stance is taken, and I am excluded.

“I am an independent self-made entrepreneur and I have always aimed to foster partnerships and build bridges between East and West. I have dedicated my professional life in the UK to building links between British and Chinese businesses.

“My activities have played a part in bringing hundreds of millions of pounds of investment into the UK.

“I built my private life in the UK over two decades and love the country as my second home. I would never do anything to harm the interests of the UK.”

