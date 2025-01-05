Chinese citizens in South Korea warned to avoid political activity amid latest protests

The Chinese embassy in Seoul has reminded Chinese citizens in South Korea to stay away from political activities there after thousands of protesters rallied in the capital a day after a failed attempt to arrest the country's impeached president Yoon Suk-yeol.

The embassy said South Korea's immigration law bans foreigners from taking part in political activities in the country, regardless of their visa status, with certain legally defined exemptions. It added they can be deported if they breach these conditions.

In a warning posted on its social media accounts it said there have been regular marches and demonstrations across the country and warned Chinese citizens living or visiting there to make sure they are aware of local laws to better protect themselves.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

ADVERTISEMENT

"[You should] keep your distance from local political rallies and crowded places. Do not make public political speeches, pay attention to traffic control caused by rallies, and ensure personal and travel safety," the notice said.

South Korea is one of the most popular travel destinations for Chinese tourists, given its physical closeness to China and strong cultural ties.

According to the Korea Tourism Organisation, more 2.2 million Chinese tourists visited the country in the first six months of last year, surpassing the whole of 2023 which saw just over 2 million Chinese visitors.

The country has been in political turmoil since Yoon's brief attempt to declare martial law last month led to his impeachment. Saturday saw a further wave of protests after a failed attempt to arrest him the previous day led to a lengthy stand-off with his security team at his residence.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which is investigating the martial law decree, said on Saturday it had again asked acting president Choi Sang-mok, the nation's finance minister, to order the presidential security service to comply with the arrest warrant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of rival demonstrators - some calling for his arrest while others protested against his impeachment, describing it as invalid - gathered in front of the presidential palace on Saturday.

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, South Korea's largest umbrella group, attempted to march to Yoon's residence but were blocked by police, Agence France-Presse reported.

The United States, South Korea's key security ally, has urged the South Korean political elite to work to find a "stable path" forward.

Outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to hold talks in Seoul on Monday, with issues such as the relationship between the two countries and North Korea likely to be high on the agenda.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2025 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2025. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.