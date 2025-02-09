Chinese construction risks turning the Yellow Sea into a flashpoint

Michael Peck
·5 min read

  • China appears to be erecting structures in the Yellow Sea between China and the Korean peninsula.

  • China's playbook for dominating neighbors includes island reclamation and maritime structures.

  • The Yellow Sea is of historic importance to China, a former South Korea diplomat argues.

With China's neighbors already nervous about its territorial ambitions, a new flashpoint has emerged between China and South Korea.

China appears to be erecting structures in the Yellow Sea, located between China and the Korean peninsula. South Korea fears this could be a prelude to Beijing asserting sovereignty over the 150,000-square-mile body of water, which is rich in fish and has oil and gas deposits. This power play would have implications for the US.

South Korean spy satellites detected the Chinese structure in December, according to the Chosun Daily, a South Korean newspaper. "The installation, a mobile steel framework exceeding 50 meters in diameter and height, was spotted in the disputed waters," the newspaper said. China erected two similar structures in 2024, eliciting South Korean protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

"China has reportedly described the structures as 'fishing support facilities,' dismissing concerns," the Chosun Daily noted. "South Korean officials believe China plans to install up to 12 such structures."

To describe the situation as complicated would be an understatement. The Yellow Sea is in the exclusive economic zone, or EEZ, of both China and South Korea. Under international law, an EEZ allows nations to claim jurisdiction over economic resources out to 200 miles from their coastlines (at 4.3 million square miles, the US has the second-largest EEZ in the world after France). China has built islands to bolster its dubious claims to most of the South China Sea and challenged the EEZ rights of neighbors like the Philippines.

Asked for comment on the sighted construction in the Yellow Sea, Liu Pengyu, a spokeman for the Chinese Embassy in the US, said "I am not aware of the specific situation, but as far as I know, China and the [Republic of Korea] are pushing forward negotiations on maritime delimitation and have established a dialogue and cooperation mechanism on maritime affairs. The two sides maintain sound communication on maritime issues."

Not surprisingly, in a world where oceanic resources — such as oil and fish — are coveted like buried treasure, disputes over EEZs are not uncommon. In the Mediterranean, for example, Greece and Turkey are at odds over energy deposits.

In this case, South Korea argues that the boundary between the conflicting EEZs should be drawn down the middle of the Yellow Sea. However, "China maintains that the maritime boundary should be proportional to its longer coastline and larger population," according to the National Bureau of Asian Research, a US think tank.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2001, China and South Korea created the Provisional Measures Zone, or PMZ, which covers the area of their overlapping EEZs. In addition to delineating joint fishing rights and fisheries management, the PMZ also mandated that both nations would gradually restrict fishing to their respective EEZs. Instead, South Korea has long complained about Chinese vessels fishing in the Korean side, which has led to South Korean ships firing on Chinese fishermen.

Were this simply a fishing dispute, the Yellow Sea might resemble the infamous "Cod Wars" between Britain and Iceland, which was an economic conflict rather than a shooting war. But Korea, and China's other neighbors, fear that Beijing is trawling for more than fish.

Tensions between South Korea and China risk drawing in the US, which has a mutual defense pact with South Korea and bases 28,000 troops there.

Erecting permanent maritime structures has become the calling card announcing Chinese claims to the Western Pacific. Most notorious are the artificial islands China has created in the South China Sea, which serve as air and naval bases to assert Beijing's claims to sovereignty over mineral-rich waters also claimed by Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and other Southeast Asian nations.

These Chinese outposts spread like inkspots. For example, Beijing recently declared the waters around Scarborough Shoal — disputed reefs claimed by China and the Philippines — as territorial waters. In effect, these installations serve as the maritime equivalent of boots on the ground to assert a physical presence in an area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yellow Sea hasn't received as much global attention as flashpoints in the South China Sea, or China's simmering dispute over Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea. But the Yellow Sea is quite crucial to China, which is sensitive about its coastal areas, Sang Hun Seok, a former South Korean diplomat, argued in an essay for the Royal United Services Institute, a British think tank.

"From China's strategic point of view, solidifying its littoral defense and expanding the areas where it can enjoy freedom of action are critically important for its security," Sang Hun wrote.

There is also a psychological sensitivity rooted in Chinese history over the last 200 years, in which China lost several wars and had its territory seized by colonial powers such as Great Britain, Japan and Russia. "Most critical battles in Northeast Asia since the 19th century — a period China sees as a brief deviation from its rightful historical trajectory — have been fought in the vicinity of the Yellow Sea," Sang Hun wrote.

Unless South Korea and its allies can stop China from erecting outposts in the Yellow Sea, "the strategic balance in the region will ultimately shift in China's favor, leaving the allies' freedom of action restricted to a fraction of the Yellow Sea," Sang Hun warned. "This gradual shift would first weaken the defense posture for critical military assets along the west coast of the Korean Peninsula, gradually followed by Kyushu, Okinawa and ultimately Taiwan."

Michael Peck is a defense writer whose work has appeared in Forbes, Defense News, Foreign Policy magazine, and other publications. He holds an MA in political science from Rutgers Univ. Follow him on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Kennedy Center Swipes Back at Unprecedented Trump Shakeup

    The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., released a statement in response to President Donald Trump‘s announcement Friday that he plans to fire board members and name himself chair of the iconic institution. The Center explained that while the president does have the authority to replace board members, these actions would be unprecedented—and that it had not received any direct communication about the proposed changes. “There is nothing in the Center’s statute that

  • Trump Supporters Shared How He Could Lose Their Support, And There's One Issue That's Verrrrry Important To Them

    "We didn't vote for my husband to lose his government career and benefits."

  • Lawmaker Quits DOGE Caucus Live On TV With ‘Dynamite’ Slam Of Elon Musk

    Democratic Rep. Val Hoyle condemned Donald Trump's billionaire buddy with an explosive metaphor.

  • Illinois governor trolls President Trump in video announcing Lake Michigan's new name

    In a Friday video, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker seemingly throws shade at President Donald Trump, who renamed the Gulf of Mexico last month.

  • Trump says he will announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries next week

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump said on Friday he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries by Monday or Tuesday of next week, a major escalation of his offensive to tear up and reshape global trade relationships in the U.S.' favor. Trump did not identify which countries would be hit but suggested it would be a broad effort that could also help solve U.S. budget problems. "I'll be announcing that, next week, reciprocal trade, so that we're treated evenly with other countries," Trump said.

  • Trump says he's firing Kennedy Center board of trustees members and naming himself chairman

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is firing members of the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and naming himself chairman.

  • Trump Voters Angry at ‘Chaos’: ‘Not What We Signed Up For’

    The Wall Street Journal reports that the consumer confidence that accompanied President Donald Trump’s entry into office has eroded. The University of Michigan’s February report on consumer sentiment found that it fell by 5 percent, from 71.1 percent in January to 67.8 percent this month. Americans now expect inflation this year will be 4.3 percent, a 1 percent increase from last month. Morning Consult also found that consumer optimism is quickly fading. Consumers are worried about volatile deci

  • Could Canada put tolls on Alaska truck travel if trade war reignites?

    When B.C. Premier David Eby ordered U.S. alcohol off of shelves and started diverting critical minerals meant for the United States last weekend, there was one threat he didn't follow through on: making it harder for products destined for Alaska to travel through B.C.But his office says the idea of imposing fines on truck traffic going through the province is still on the table should U.S. President Donald Trump carry out his threat to start putting tariffs on Canadian goods.Eby first floated th

  • 'Daily Show' Cooks Up The Most Stomach-Turning Description Of Trump You'll Ever Hear

    Desi Lydic also spotted a Trump official experiencing an "important rite of passage."

  • Buffy Sainte-Marie's Order of Canada terminated by Governor General

    Buffy Sainte-Marie's Order of Canada has been terminated, nearly three decades after she was appointed in 1997.The federal government's official publication posted the notice Friday evening, indicating that Governor General Mary Simon ordered the termination of Sainte-Marie's appointment on Jan. 3.The National Post first published the story.Sainte-Marie is only the ninth person to be expelled from the Order of Canada in its more than 50-year history, the Office of the Secretary to the Governor G

  • Why is Trump punishing South Africa and who are the Afrikaners he wants to give refugee status to?

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on his promise to punish South Africa by signing an executive order Friday stopping all aid to the country over what he called a human rights violation against a white minority group.

  • Trump Reveals Melania’s Reaction to Musk’s ‘Straight Man’ Love Confession

    Donald Trump suggested the First Lady was willing to share him after Elon Musk declared his “straight man” love for the president on Friday. While apparently taking a break from his bid to remake the federal government, the tech billionaire confessed on X, “I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man.” The amorous outburst has been viewed more than 35 million times (and counting).

  • Vance Calls for ‘Normalize Indian Hate’ DOGE Guy to Be Hired Back

    JD Vance, whose wife is the daughter of Indian immigrants, advocated Friday for the rehiring of a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) engineer who was accused of posting “normalize Indian hate” on X. Vance acknowledged he disagreed with “some” of what 25-year-old Marko Elez had reportedly posted on a burner X account but said he does not think “stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life.” “So I say bring him back,” Vance said on X. “If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of th

  • Britain navigates rough transatlantic waters as Trump roils the 'special relationship'

    LONDON (AP) — Ever since Winston Churchill coined the phrase in the wake of World War II, politicians have extolled the “special relationship” between the United States and Britain.

  • ‘It’s a Circus’: Trump Unleashes Chaos at Key US Science Agency

    (Bloomberg) -- The email arrived in US government workers’ inboxes just after 1 a.m. East Coast time on Friday, with the subject line “IMPORTANT CLARIFICATION - URGENT ACTION.”Most Read from BloombergNice Airport, If You Can Get to It: No Subway, No Highway, No BridgeSin puente y sin metro: el nuevo aeropuerto de Lima es una debacleCitadel to Leave Namesake Chicago Tower as Employees RelocateNYC Sees Pedestrian Traffic Increase in Congestion-Pricing ZoneHow London’s Taxi Drivers Navigate the Cit

  • Democratic congressman reveals the one thing that makes Trump “fold”

    President Trump has taken steps to dismantle the USAID and has signaled the Department of Education could be next. Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna says the party is ready for the fight. But writer Touré tells Khanna it doesn’t look like the party is ready.

  • People Whose Lives Have Been Upended By Donald Trump's Recent Policies Are Sharing Their Stories, And It's Bleak

    "It is heartbreaking to see ICE standing in front of hospitals and supermarkets, waiting to catch innocent migrants who are just trying to get health and food."

  • Bill Maher Rips GOP Rep’s Attempt to Throw Biden Under the Bus

    Real Time host Bill Maher skewered Republican Rep. Byron Donalds over his attempt to defend President Donald Trump’s rapidly mounting slew of unconstitutional orders. In a panel discussion with Maher and Puck journalist Tara Palmeri, Donalds suggested that Trump deserved brownie points for not hiding his intent in comparison to previous administrations. “Donald Trump didn’t hide the ball on this. He was very clear about what he was going to do. The American people voted for him and now he’s doin

  • Arab Americans for Trump Leader Insists ‘We’re Not a Cult’

    A leading figure in the Arab-American community who campaigned for Donald Trump scrambled to justify his continued support during an appearance on CNN after the president proposed relocating the population of the Gaza Strip earlier this week. Trump suggested during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday that the occupied Palestinian territory be transferred to U.S. control after the present conflict ends, and that the population be resettled elsewhere while

  • Most say misusing campaign funds, dodging subpoenas worst behavior for a president: Poll

    Americans consider using campaign money for personal legal issues and ignoring subpoenas the worst actions a president could take, a new survey found. The YouGov survey included 26 potential presidential actions and asked Americans if they were acceptable or unacceptable to them. Seventy-eight percent of Americans believe that using campaign funds for personal legal disputes…