Chinese military delegation to visit Japan in mid-January

Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration shows printed Chinese and Japanese flags

BEIJING (Reuters) - Representatives from China's military will visit Japan in mid-January as agreed by both countries, to enhance mutual "understanding and trust", the Chinese defence ministry said on Monday.

A delegation from the Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will meet with leaders of the Japanese Ministry of Defence and the Joint Staff of the Self-Defense Forces, the Chinese ministry said.

The visit is also aimed at promoting defence exchanges between China and Japan, it said.

The PLA Eastern Theatre Command oversees security primarily in the East China Sea, East China and the Taiwan Strait.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

