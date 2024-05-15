Chinese and Russian spies will target MP candidates at election, warns GCHQ

Chinese and Russian spies will try to target would-be MPs ahead of the general election, GCHQ bosses fear.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), an arm of GCHQ, has announced a new “cyber defence service” on offer to political candidates and polling officials in advance of the election.

Candidates will be able to have an additional layer of security on personal devices, such as their mobile phones, which will warn them if they try to visit a website known to be “malicious” by the security services.

The measures will guard against potential spear-phishing, malware and other cyber attacks, the NCSC has said, as it warned that would-be MPs and election officials were at “high risk”.

This is breaking story, more to follow