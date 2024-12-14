Chinese spy alleged to be Prince Andrew's 'close confidant' met with British prime ministers, pictures show

The alleged Chinese spy who became a "close confidant" of Prince Andrew met two prime ministers, photos seen by Sky News show.

The businessman, known as 'H6' for legal reasons, has been pictured alongside former Tory leaders David Cameron and Theresa May.

There is no suggestion either of them were aware of his reported links to the Chinese state and it is not known when the images were taken.

A spokeswoman for Ms May said: "Baroness May and her husband, Sir Philip, are photographed at numerous events in any given year.

"As such, she doesn't remember when or where this particular photograph was taken or the man in question."

A source close to Lord Cameron said: "David Cameron was leader of the Conservative Party for over a decade and PM for six years.

"He met thousands of people in that time at hundreds of functions and events. We don't have any further information about this individual."

It comes after it emerged on Thursday that H6 had been barred from entering the UK over national security risks.

The man was invited to Prince Andrew's birthday party in 2020, and was told by the royal's aide Dominic Hampshire that he could act on the duke's behalf when dealing with potential investors in China, a specialist tribunal heard in July this year.

A judge ruled the Chinese businessman had an "unusual" degree of trust from the royal.

On Friday, the duke said he "ceased all contact" with the businessman after concerns were raised by the government.

H6 was first excluded from entering the country in 2023 over national security fears by Suella Braverman, who was then home secretary.

In July that year, the Home Office said H6 was considered to have engaged in "covert and deceptive activity" on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

H6 argued it was unlawful and made an appeal to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC). The Chinese embassy in the UK also denied the allegations.

Judges upheld the ban on H6 entering the country on Thursday, arguing the Duke of York could have been made "vulnerable" by his influence.

SIAC revealed a letter from Mr Hampshire to H6 in which he stated: "Outside of his [Andrew's] closest internal confidants, you sit at the very top of a tree that many, many people would like to be on."

Sky News reported earlier today how government departments are doing "anything to avoid" sharing information about Prince Andrew's past business dealings as interest in his finances has increased in recent months.