Chinese ‘spy’ mixed with politicians including George Osborne

The Chinese businessman has been described as a ‘close confidant’ of Prince Andrew - GETTY

An alleged spy is behind a lobbying firm with links to China and has gained access to influential figures in Britain including George Osborne and Prince Andrew.

The firm, which cannot be named for legal reasons, was founded by the suspected spy, known as H6, after he spent seven years working for the Chinese government.

Until now, the firm and the businessman H6, which claims to link Chinese companies with international partners, has gone largely unnoticed. But its alleged web of influence spans as far as Beijing, Westminster and Royal palaces.

After graduating with a degree in history, H6, described as a “close confidant” of the Duke of York, worked as a junior civil servant in China before moving to York in 2003.

It was here that his English language skills improved rapidly and he graduated with a master’s degree in public administration, according to a BBC profile.

Prince Andrew and George Osborne during a meeting with Xi Jinping in 2015 - WPA Pool

In 2005, the Chinese national established a strategy advisory company to help company bosses in Beijing network internationally.

H6, who began using an anglicised name, was a central figure in arranging the first UK-China Business Leaders Summit, where he was seen with then-chancellor George Osborne.

H6’s connection to the Duke may have begun as early as 2016. Prince Andrew launched Pitch@Palace China that year, two years after founding the Dragons Den-style initiative in the UK.

On a visit to China for Pitch@Palace, the Duke was pictured alongside the alleged spy.

On another occasion, the same man was seen with the Duke at another event in the country.

He would go on to become so close to the Duke that he had been told he could act on the royal’s behalf when dealing with potential investors in China, according to court documents.

He was also invited to the Duke’s birthday party in 2020 and was described by the judges overseeing the case as a “close confidant”.

However, the Home Office decided to exclude H6, aged 50, from the UK in July 2023 after MI5 deemed him to be an agent who had engaged in “covert and deceptive activity” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and that he posed a threat to national security.

A letter from a senior adviser to the Duke was found on H6’s phone, stating that he was authorised to act on behalf of the royal in engagements with potential partners and investors in China.

H6 challenged this, but a special immigration commission has now ruled that Suella Braverman, the home secretary at the time, was justified in her decision to ban him from the UK.

In their 53-page ruling, the judges said that the Duke could have been made “vulnerable” to the misuse of H6’s influence.