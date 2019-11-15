Chinese swimmer Sun Yang's 2020 Olympic hopes on the line at CAS court hearing

SHOWS: MONTREUX, SWITZERLAND (NOVEMBER 15, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

MONTREUX, SWITZERLAND (NOVEMBER 15, 2019)

STORY: China's multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang arrived for a rare public hearing in Montreux on Friday (November 15) with his 2020 Tokyo Games place at stake.

In a break from usual procedure, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is holding a public hearing of the appeal filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against Sun and the Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA).

WADA has appealed to CAS against a decision by swimming's governing body FINA to clear Sun of wrongdoing during a random drug test in September 2018.

Documents leaked to the media have revealed that Sun questioned the credentials of the testers before members of his entourage smashed the vials containing his blood samples with a hammer. The 27-year-old has denied any wrongdoing.

Sun competed in July's world championships in South Korea under the shadow of the WADA appeal and three rivals snubbed him after races, by either refusing to shake his hand or join him on the podium.

Other swimmers publicly backed the protests but Sun said he had acted in the "interests of all athletes" and been subjected to "insults and slander". Sun's lawyers said that he wanted a public hearing to clear his name.

Sun served a three-month doping suspension in 2014 for taking the stimulant trimetazidine, which he said he took to treat a heart condition. The substance had been banned a few months before Sun failed the test.

A second doping violation would inevitably bring a harsher sanction and could rule him out of next year's Tokyo Olympics.

