The 'chip chop diva' who became a global star

Destiny Harold has become known as the 'chip shop diva' [BBC]

She's the "chip shop diva" catapulted to stardom through a series of TikTok videos.

Destiny Harold's online clips, shot by colleague Mitch Key, have added glamour to her job at Merchants fish and chip shop in Bewdley, Worcestershire.

Together, the pair have racked up millions of online hits, earning their employer five star reviews and plenty of new customers in the process.

Ms Harold, who works two days a week at the chippy while studying to become a nurse, said the aim was just to promote the shop's food and they did not expect it to become so big.

Their TikTok antics have attracted millions of followers [BBC]

Merchants has now become an institution on the video sharing site with its most watched video having 25m views.

The teenager said the store had become busier since its success, adding she did not mind her new status as a local celebrity.

"They've been coming in asking for pictures and everything ," Ms Harold added.

"People come and ask for a can of pop just to come and see me."

The chip shop's profile has been boosted through the videos [BBC]

Owner Antony Akathiotis wants to make sure his "hardworking" employee is protected.

“Destiny and Mitch work really well together but social media can be a scary business," he told the Dudley News.

“It does worry me and we want to make sure we are protecting Destiny."

The TikTok project is the brainchild of Mr Key [BBC]

The TikTok project is the brainchild of Mr Key, who has also worked at the restaurant for about three years.

It originally started off as an account promoting its food, such as the chip shop's giant cod meal, but soon went huge.

"We've always wanted to get the staff involved and show that human, real, raw aspect of the business," Mr Key said.

The pair said they had some more surprises to come through their films.

The videos have even spawned musical tributes, with one being reworked into a dance track.

It comes after the Binley Mega Chippy in Coventry also found global fame when a fan created a TikTok with a catchy jingle.

