Chip Gaines Opens Up About His 'Grueling' First Marathon: 'I Could Barely Move'

Chip Gaines completed his first marathon — but it wasn’t a pain-free experience.

In a post on the Magnolia blog, the former Fixer Upper star detailed his “tough” experience running the first Silo District Marathon, a race he started with wife Joanna in 2018.

“Last year, I took on the full marathon and after running those 26.2 miles, I was numb and literally had nothing left in me,” Gaines writes. “As I crossed the finish line, I was so out of gas that I could barely move, much less see the incredible things happening all around me.”

“I don’t think I had ever done something that grueling, that physically tough (and I mean TOUGH) my entire life,” he continues.

During this year’s Silo District Marathon, Gaines opted for a shorter race — the 13.1 mile half marathon — where he pushed baby Crew across the finish line. The less strenuous task meant he was “able to process and really see the amazing people crossing the finish line one right after another — each a miracle in their own right.”

“Folks from all over the world and from every walk of life were running side by side, accomplishing their goal — a goal they’d each presumably been training for and working toward for months, some, even years,” the dad of five writes. “I saw able bodies and disabled bodies. I saw ‘runners’ as well as average folks, like me, who don’t at all look the party. It was right then and there that it clicked with me why we host this race.”

The idea for the Waco event came about a few years back when Gaines ran into a woman named Gabriele (Gabe), who was running in Central Park with her partner Justin, while visiting New York City for his Capital Gaines book tour.

“I’d always been intrigued by runners, especially ones like this couple, who made it look so easy,” Gaines wrote in a personal essay published in the summer issue of his and wife Joanna’s magazine, Magnolia Journal. “In that moment, I thought about my own list of dreams — including the part of me that’s always wondered if I could ever run 26.2 miles (aka a marathon).”

He explains that he attempted to strike up a conversation with the couple, asking them “how long it would take for an out-of-shape guy like me to train for a marathon.” The couple were happy to chat and Gabe told Chip he could be a qualified runner in about 4 months.

