Chip Gaines Wore a Tool Belt to Run a Marathon for a Surprisingly Touching Reason

In true Chip Gaines fashion, the Fixer Upper star recently rocked a tool belt while completing his first marathon. But his unique sartorial choice wasn’t just a classic Chip gag, it was actually a significant gesture.

Gaines opened up about the touching reason he donned his tool belt for the 26.2-mile Silo District Marathon in Waco, Texas, in an interview for his wife Joanna’s Magnolia blog.

He explained, “I wore my tool belt in honor of a local U.S. soldier who is currently serving overseas. He thought he’d be able to make it to Waco for the race. Unfortunately, as I can only assume must happen often, things changed and he was not able to leave and be with us for this marathon.”

But the soldier didn’t let the botched homecoming foil his marathon plans. Gaines revealed, “He chose not only to run the race [where he is stationed], but to do it in full gear.” Woah.

Chipper said the thoughtful gesture kept him going throughout the race: “I figured if he could run in 90-degree heat with an added 45 pounds on his back, I could at least honor him with my tool belt. And I did.”

Aw, Chip. We’ve never been so moved by anything involving tools.

