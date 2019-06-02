Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Hanging out With an 'NCIS' Star and We're Freaking Out

From Country Living

There are a few things we completely love in life, and NCIS: Los Angeles and Chip and Joanna Gaines are two of them. We can’t get enough of the crime-fighting team on Sunday nights, but we also love to kick back with a little HGTV magic courtesy of the Gaineses from time to time, too.

So you can imagine our delight when Eric Christian Olsen, who plays Marty Deeks on NCIS: LA, posted a photo with the former Fixer Upper hosts. That’s right, two of our favorite worlds are colliding and we truly can’t get enough.



What exactly brought these three together, you may ask? It appears both sets of celebs joined Harvard’s Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program and are taking a course with professor Anita Elberse. And Eric and the Gaineses weren’t the only famous faces-you may also recognize singer Ciara, basketball player Julius Randle, and goalkeeper Oliver Kahn in the mix too.

If Eric’s caption is any indication, it sounds like he's making fast friends with Chip and Jo. In fact, he and Chip already have a lot in common.

“Leave it to [Chip Gaines] and I to be the only guys at [Harvard Business School] wearing baseball caps,” he wrote on the star-studded photo. “You can take the boys out of the wild, but U can’t take the wild out of the boys.”

Isn’t that the truth! Besides their hats, we’re also obsessed with Chip’s Harvard sweatshirt, and, of course, Joanna looks as gorgeous as ever in a casual sweater with jeans and pink flats. We don’t see Eric donning any Harvard attire, but we’re sure he’ll pick some up at the campus store before he heads out. Go team!

('You Might Also Like',)