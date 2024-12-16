Chip shop owner 'humbled' by Parliament praise

Ronnie Christodoulou said he was "blessed" that people queue up the street for his fish and chips [BBC]

The owner of a fish and chip shop said he was "humbled" that his business was mentioned in the House of Commons in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Ronnie Christodoulou, who runs Sussex Circus Fish Bar, in Chaddesden, Derby, said he was two weeks old when his mother and father took on the business in July 1974.

The local MP Catherine Atkinson congratulated the shop, and Mr Christodoulou, in Parliament on Thursday for its 50 years of frying.

The Leader of the House responded by saying it "sounds like one place we should all be visiting".

"Stay humble, and everything else falls into place," said Mr Christodoulou [BBC]

Responding to the praise, Mr Christodoulou said: "We feel truly humbled.

"It's a team effort. We just keep our heads down, do the best we can, and that is the end product."

When asked what the secret was, he said: "Keep everything simple, use the best ingredients, use the best suppliers, have the best staff.

"Be blessed with what you have got and appreciate your good customers."

Mr Christodoulou said he learned the trade from family members.

"We chip and fry as we go along," he added.

"No chemicals are used whatsoever because that's what we have been taught from mum, dad and other people in the industry.

"You have always got to try and produce something better than yesterday."

When asked what his local MP thought of his chips when she visited, he said: "Obviously, she loved them, didn't she?"

Mr Christodoulou said his family took on the fish and chip shop in 1974 after moving from Liverpool [BBC]

Atkinson, Labour MP for Derby North, told the House of Commons: "Will the Leader of the House join me in congratulating Sussex Circus Fish Bar in Chaddesden for its 50 years of frying, and its owner Ronnie, who was two weeks old when his parents opened it?

"With one in seven of us choosing to have fish and chips for Christmas dinner, a debate on the enduring contribution of chippies to our national culture and cuisine and as a focal point in our communities would be timely, allowing us to discuss how we can support and thank those high street food businesses that serve us at this time of year."

Lucy Powell, Leader of the House, said: "I think we can agree that we are all a bit partial to some lovely fish and chips... so can I congratulate them as well."

