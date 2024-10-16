Chip stocks recover after ASML sparks global selloff

STORY: Semiconductor stocks recovered some ground on Wednesday, after a downbeat forecast from chip equipment maker ASML sparked a global tech selloff.

Europe's biggest tech company, which supplies machines that make semiconductor chips, on Tuesday forecast lower than expected 2025 sales and bookings, pushing its shares to their biggest one-day drop since 1998 and dragging many peers down with it.

Despite a boom in AI-related chips, ASML said other parts of the semiconductor market showed weakness, leading companies to either delay orders or plan "limited" additions.

Exacerbating the situation: the company's quarterly results were accidentally posted to its website a half day earlier than planned.

The company's CEO on Wednesday apologized for the snafu on a call with analysts, calling it "unfortunate" given the seriousness of the downbeat forecast.

But while the weaker sales outlook raised fears of faltering global chip demand, several analysts on Wednesday pointed to inventory build-ups at chip factories that stocked up on ASML's expensive tools during the pandemic and have become better at using them to produce a larger number of chips.

Shares of ASML, however, were down more than 5% in Wednesday afternoon trading.