Chips are down as 'bomb' found in potato plant

A potato factory was evacuated on Tuesday when a suspected wartime bomb was discovered.

The device was found at Lamb Weston, a potato processing plant in Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, at about 10:20 BST.

The company, which makes products including frozen chips, called in Cambridgeshire Police, which set up a 200m (650ft) cordon, and several factories at the Cromwell Road end of the lane were evacuated.

A bomb disposal team from Nottingham confirmed the device was an inactive nose of a World War Two practice bomb.

The cordon and road closures were lifted by about 14:15 BST.

