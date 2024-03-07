The Chiselers, selling treasures to preserve a treasure: historic Plant Hall

This weekend marks the 59th annual Chiselers Market, held at historic Plant Hall. It’s a chance to bring home that one-of-a-kind item while at the same time preserving a one-of-a-kind building. Throughout the year, the Chiselers collect gently used and new items from all walks of life and then sell them at their annual market. All money raised goes back to preserving Plant Hall, located on the University of Tampa campus. “A lot of people don’t know about the Chiselers. They come to shop, but they really don’t know what our purpose is,” said Chiselers President Beth Garcia.