Chittenden volunteer firefighter dead after fighting barn fire

CBC

An inquest into the death of a man who was murdered in a Toronto jail over a bag of potato chips began Monday — and the jury heard that protections for inmates were possibly inadequate.It's been nearly 15 years since Jeffrey Munro, 32, a man who was coping with mental illness and addiction issues, died at the Don Jail. He was attacked in his cell by fellow inmate Troy Campbell, who was 26 at the time, on Nov. 7, 2009.Campbell was handed down a life sentence for second-degree murder in 2012. Cour