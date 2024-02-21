What is Chlormequat? Potentially harmful pesticide found in Cheerios and Quaker Oats

Pesticides are frequently used in farming practices (Unsplash)

Chlormequat, a chemical potentially linked to health risks, has been found in oat-based cereals like Cheerios and Quaker Oats in the US.

A recent study published by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) found that 80 per cent of human urine samples collected from the US population between 2017 and 2023 contained the chemical.

The study highlighted that the concentration of samples that contained chlormequat collected in 2023 was “significantly higher” than in previous years.

Chlormequat is a pesticide that’s actually been banned from use on most edible plants in the United States.

However, the recent findings have prompted concern about the potential health risks that the chemical may pose.

Regulation about the use of pesticides varies between the US and other countries.

There has been no evidence of chlormequat being detected in UK-sold cereals. However, the same report claims that chlormequat has been found in UK oat samples in the past.

What is chlormequat?

Farming practices around the world usually rely on a number of pesticides and chemicals while growing produce.

Chlormequat is a chemical that is used as a plant-growth regulator to support farming processes.

When the pesticide is applied to growing grains and oats, it helps prevent the plants from bending and can limit growth. This helps farmers when it comes to harvesting crops.

Although it was restricted from use in the US on edible plants, imported foods that have been treated with chlormequat are allowed to enter the country. The Environmental Protection Agency is also proposing to allow the use of chlormequat on other US products.

What are the side effects of chlormequat?

Initial studies on animals have determined that chlormequat can alter and damage the reproductive systems and developing fetuses.

However, there hasn’t been much research about the impact this may have on humans.

According to the recently released study, the toxicity data the scientists discovered “raise concerns about current exposure levels, and warrant more expansive toxicity testing, food monitoring, and epidemiological studies to assess health effects of chlormequat exposures in humans”.

Is chlormequat in breakfast cereals?

As chlormequat is often detected in food crops such as oats, wheat, and barley, there’s concern that the pesticide can be found in breakfast cereals.

Given that chlormequat has been detected in human urine in the United States, there’s strong evidence that the pesticide is found in some foods consumed by humans.

US-based research conducted in May 2023 found chlormequat in 92 per cent of oat-based foods, including Cheerios and Quaker Oats, according to CBS.

Speaking to People magazine, the manufacturers of these cereals maintained that their food products meet regulatory requirements.

"All our products adhere to all regulatory requirements," a spokesperson for the manufacturers of Cheerio’s told the outlet. "Food safety is always our top priority at General Mills, and we take care to ensure our food is prepared and packaged in the safest way possible."

Quaker Foods also told People: "At Quaker, we stand by the safety and quality of our products. We have a comprehensive food-safety management system in place. We adhere to all regulatory guidelines to ensure the safest, highest quality products for our consumers."

Cheerios in the UK are actually manufactured by Nestlé, a different brand from the US manufacturer General Mills. As this study had a US focus, there’s no evidence of chlormequat being detected in UK-sold Cheerios and Quaker Oats.

A representative for Nestlé and Quaker Oats has been approached by the Evening Standard for comment.

However, chlormequat has been identified in UK ingredients in the past few years.

A report published by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) in 2022 stated that six samples of organic porridge oats that had been tested contained chlormequat.