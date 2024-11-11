CHNOLA Holiday Parade new route

Latest Stories
- CNN
His wife was swept away by Hurricane Helene’s floodwaters. Now he’s been scammed out of nearly $40,000
Rod Ashby was desperate to find his wife Kim Ashby after she went missing in Elk Park, North Carolina when their newly built home was swept away by Hurricane Helene’s floodwaters in September.
- PA Media: UK News
Former teacher who abused children over more than four decades is jailed
The defendant, who glared at the judge during sentencing, slowly put his jacket on afterwards before he was led to the cells.
- CNN
Tens of thousands of Chinese college students went cycling at night. That put the government on edge
They arrived in huge numbers on shared bikes after pedaling 30 miles in the evening chill, pumped by the adrenaline of youth and the thrill of embarking on a spontaneous adventure with friends.
- CNN
Dutch police use hologram in bid to solve cold case murder of Amsterdam sex worker
In Amsterdam’s Red Light District, the hologram of a women sits behind a window. She looks out as passers-by, then appears to knock on the window and breathe on the glass. The glass seemingly fogs up, and the word “help” appears.
- Hello!
Prince Harry's unexpected involvement in Remembrance Day revealed despite missing family reunion
Prince Harry was involved in Remembrance Day in the sweetest way, despite missing the royal family reunion during the parade on Sunday 10 November
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street's baby plans for popular couple amid major betrayal
Coronation Street has revealed baby plans for David and Shona Platt following a major betrayal.
- People
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' $62M L.A. Mansion with Alleged Ties to 'Freak Offs' Has Received 'No Serious Offers': Source
The disgraced music mogul listed his Calif. home, which was raided by federal agents in March, for sale on September 8
- People
Kid, 11, Calls 911 After Parents Stab and Shoot Each Other to Death During Halloween Fight
The child was in another room playing video games with headphones on during the fatal altercation
- People
Her Daughter Was Found Slain in Her Bedroom 20 Years Ago. Inside a Mom's Cross-Country Quest to Find the Killer
Brittany Phillips, 18, was found slain in her Tulsa, Okla., apartment on Sept. 30, 2004
- People
Wisconsin Father Who Allegedly Faked Kayak Accident Was in Contact with Woman Overseas: Police
Ryan Borgwardt, who was reported missing in August, is now believed to be alive "someplace in Europe"
- United Press International
American woman killed in Budapest allegedly by man she met on vacation
An American woman who was traveling in Hungary was killed in Budapest last week allegedly by a man she met on vacation.
- Euronews
Spain's Climate Floods Tragedy in Pictures
Twelve days have passed since catastrophic flash floods carved a muddy scar through eastern Spain, killing over 200 people. Photos shot by AP.View on euronews
- The Canadian Press
Church of England head Justin Welby under pressure to resign amid abuse scandal
LONDON (AP) — The head of the Church of England, spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion, is under pressure to resign after an investigation found that he failed to inform police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it.
- GOBankingRates
9 Things That Frugal People Always Buy During the Holidays
Celebrating the holidays and all that goes with it, including food and gifts, can really add up -- but not if you know how to be frugal. Check Out: 4 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach...
- Apartment Therapy CA
This Trend From Your Grandparents' Living Room Is Making a Comeback
It'll pique your interest!
- CBC
Scarborough movie theatre shot at twice overnight, Toronto police say
A movie theatre in Scarborough was shot at twice within the span of seven hours overnight, Toronto police say. Duty Insp. Todd Jocko said the first incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, with officers responding to a call for a shooting at the Woodside Square Cinemas."Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of gunfire," Jocko told reporters in front of the cinema on Sunday. "Although the theatre was open at the time and there were patrons inside, no injuries were susta
- ABC News
Delphi man found guilty on all charges in murders of teen girls
Delphi, Indiana, resident Richard Allen was found guilty on all charges on Monday in the double murders of best friends Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14. The jury's verdict came on the fourth day of deliberations in the high-profile case that shocked the nation. Allen was convicted of felony murder for the killing of Abigail Williams while attempting to commit kidnapping; felony murder for the killing of Liberty German while attempting to commit kidnapping; murder for knowingly killing Abigail Williams; and murder for knowingly killing Liberty German.
- CNN
Judge postpones execution of serial killer Thomas Creech months after he survived a botched execution attempt
A federal judge granted Idaho serial killer Thomas Creech a stay of execution just one week before he was scheduled to be put to death, months after he survived a botched execution.
- Canadian Press Videos
A person is dead and 16 are hurt after a shooting at Tuskegee University; 1 arrest made
Authorities say they've arrested a 25-year-old man who was found with a weapon while leaving the shooting scene at Alabama's Tuskegee University.
- People
Suspect’s Ex-Lover Came Forward Nearly 20 Years Later in Fla. Mom of 5’s Cold Case
The upcoming episode of 'People Magazine Investigates' focuses on the decades-long investigation into Sherri Malarik's murder