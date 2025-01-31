Chocolate, other products recalled by company given highest risk level by FDA

A California snack company recalled chocolate and other products last month. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has given some of those products a Class I classification which is the agency's highest risk level.

The products were recalled due to undeclared milk, soy, wheat, sesame, synthetic dye, and almonds that could lead to allergic reactions, according to an announcement the company shared through the FDA.

While no illnesses have been reported, the manufacturer, Cal Yee Farm LLC of Suisun Valley, California, is recalling chocolate and yogurt-covered products such as Dark Chocolate Walnuts, Dark Chocolate Raisins, Dark Chocolate Almonds, and more.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 (synthetic dye), and almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the company said.

Where were the products sold?

The products were sold in California, Arizona, Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio, and Pennsylvania through the company’s retail store located at 5158 Clayton Road in Suisun Valley, California. The products were also sold online through www.calyeefarm.com.

The Butter Toffee Almonds were also sold through Boa Vista Orchards’ retail store located at 2952 Carson Road in Placerville, California.

Cal Yee’s or Cal Yee Farm branded products were sold in clear plastic zippered pouches in 8-ounce bags or 1, 2 and 5-pound bags with bright yellow labels on the front, as well as a small white label containing a UPC code on the back of the pouch.

Dark Chocolate Apricots were packaged in two types of plastic containers with a white or yellow label and a small white label containing a UPC code on the back of the containers.

Fruit Baskets 2909 and 2921 were sold in a basket with a yellow label on the back.

The Boa Vista Orchard Butter Toffee Almonds were sold in a 6-ounce clear plastic zippered pouch with a white label.

Which products were mislabeled? What allergens are in the ingredient list?

Cal Yee Farm LLC started the recall process when the FDA inspected its facility and found that snacks containing milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 and almonds were sold in packaging that weren’t properly labeled.

The recall was first announced by the company on Dec. 12 and announced by the FDA on Dec. 14. According to a spokesperson from the FDA, the recall was reclassified, which is a routine part of the FDA’s recall process. This was also just announced in the FDA's most recent Enforcement Report for the week of Jan. 29.

Class I:

8 ounce container of Cal Yee’s Yogurt Coated Almonds (UPC: YOG0188) – contains milk

8 ounce container of Cal Yee's Dark Chocolate Almonds (UPC: CON0588) – contains milk

8 ounce container of Cal Yee’s Dark Chocolate Raisins (UPC: CON0788) – contains milk

8 ounce container of Cal Yee's Dark Chocolate Walnuts (UPC: CON0688) – contains milk

8 ounce flat container of Cal Yee Farm's Dark Chocolate Apricots (UPC: CON0188) – contains milk

8 ounce hinged lid container of Cal Yee’s Dark Chocolate Apricots (UPC: CON0188) – contains milk

1 pound container of Cal Yee’s Yogurt Coated Almonds (UPC: YOG0101) – contains milk

8 ounce container of Cal Yee's Tropical Trail Mix (UPC: TRM0488) – contains milk (in raisin coating)

1 pound container of Cal Yee's Tropical Trail Mix (UPC: TRM0401) – contains milk (in raisin coating)

2 pound container of Cal Yee's Tropical Trail Mix (UPC: TRM0402) – contains milk (in raisin coating)

5 pound container of Cal Yee's Tropical Trail Mix (UPC: TRM0405) – contains milk (in raisin coating)

1 pound container of Cal Yee's Cajun Sesame Hot Sticks (UPC: SES0501) – contains wheat, sesame and soy

1 pound container of Cal Yee's New Orleans Hot Mix (UPC: TRM0601) – contains wheat, sesame and soy

Class II:

8 ounce container of Cal Yee's Butter Toffee Almonds (UPC: ALM2588) – contains milk (from butter)

1 pound container of Cal Yee's Butter Toffee Almonds (UPC: ALM2501) – contains milk (from butter)

Boa Vista Orchards' Butter Toffee Almonds (no UPC listed) – contains milk (from butter)

8 ounce container of Cal Yee's Mango with Chili (UPC: MAN0488) – contains FD&C Yellow #6

1 pound container of Cal Yee’s Mango with Chili (UPC: MAN0401) – contains FD&C Yellow #6

50 ounce container of Cal Yee's Fruit Basket 2909 (UPC: BAS2909) – contains almonds (in date nut coconut rolls)

50 ounce container of Cal Yee's Fruit Basket 2921 (UPC: BAS2921) – contains almonds (in date nut coconut rolls)

What do FDA classifications mean?

Recalls are often listed as pending in the Enforcement Report,which means a recall is needed but the FDA still needs to complete its assessment of the health hazard posed by the recalled products.

“While a company announces the initiation of their voluntary recalls, the FDA officially classifies these recalls in an FDA Enforcement Report at a later date,” the agency wrote in a statement to USA TODAY. “Once the agency’s hazard assessment is finalized, the Enforcement Report entry is updated with a classification (Class I, II, or III) that reflects the relative degree of health hazard associated with the recalled product(s).”

Per the FDA’s website, classifications include:

Class I – The use of or exposure to a product could cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

Class II – The use of or exposure to a product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Class III – The use of or exposure to a product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.

What should you do if you bought any of the products?

Customers with these allergies should throw the products away or return them to the company for a full refund.

Customers can contact the manufacturer at (707) 425-5327 or mariatmail03@gmail.com between 8 a.m. Pacific time and 4:30 p.m. Pacific time Monday through Friday.

