Choctaw police look to reunite lost photos with tornado victims

CBC

Paul Bernado, the killer behind some of the most disturbing murders in modern Canadian history, will be back before the parole board later this month.Bernardo is serving a life sentence for the violent kidnapping, sexual assault and murders of teenagers Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s. He has been designated a dangerous offender — making it unlikely that he will ever be released from prison He was also convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of 15-year-old Tammy