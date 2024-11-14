Choir of carol singers hit high notes – on a rollercoaster

This is the moment a group of carol singers literally hit the high notes – while performing on a thrilling rollercoaster. The Crypt Choir of The King’s School Canterbury belted out an adrenaline-fuelled rendition of Ding Dong! Merrily on High, 66ft up in the air. And the choristers travelled at speeds of up to 45mph on Chessington World of Adventures’ Mandrill Mayhem rollercoaster. It comes after research by the London family attraction revealed ‘Silent Night’ is the nation’s favourite Christmas carol, followed by ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’ and ‘Jingle Bells’. Howard Ebison, divisional director of Chessington World of Adventures which is kicking off its Christmas event, Winter’s Tail, with the extreme carol concert, said: “Many of us love carols – particularly the younger generation judging by these findings.