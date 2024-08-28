Chopper 7 video over storm damage in Rochester Hills
Video from Chopper 7 shows damage in the area of Livernois and Avon in Rochester Hills from storms on Tuesday night. Several power poles were down and crews are working to replace them.
Parts of Western Canada get hit with a late-summer snowfall, potentially adding up to 30 cm in the Rockies in Alberta
Wading through muddy floodwaters up to chest height, hundreds of people slowly make their way to safety, their belongings held high above their heads to keep them dry.
Ontario is heating up on Tuesday, with a severe weather potential that could boom or bust in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), and other locales in the province
A “worldwide catastrophe” is imperiling Pacific Islands and the world must respond to the unprecedented and devastating impacts of rising seas “before it is too late,” the United Nations chief has warned.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic details where the best chance is to see thunderstorms today through the end of the week.
Liza Phillips was tossing football with her dad and brother at Low Beach in Nantucket when they noticed the shark struggling on the beach.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A landslide cut a path down a steep, thickly forested hillside and crashed into several homes in Ketchikan, killing one person and injuring three in the latest such disaster to strike mountainous southeast Alaska.
It's been a long summer for Calgary, which has been plagued with multiple stretches of water restrictions since the city's water main broke in June. As Heather Yourex-West explains, Mayor Jyoti Gondek is warning the city "will run out of water" if usage doesn't drop soon.
While the muggy heat relents for many southern Ontarians, it will persist in southwestern Ontario along with a renewed storm risk
Changeable weather will define this Labour Day long weekend across Canada, with many areas seeing both warm summer weather and a taste of fall.
Hundreds of hikers and Havasupai tribal members were evacuated last week during a flash flood along Havasu Creek near Grand Canyon National Park. (Produced by Brittany Peterson)
As we near the peak of hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is watching a new area of unsettled weather in the central Atlantic for possible development.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, according to its latest advisory.
A landslide in southern Alaska on Sunday left one person dead and several others injured, and some residents have been ordered to evacuate as officials warn another slide could strike nearby.
The 'de-extinction' company Colossal and the conservation group Re:wild found common ground in the potential of genetic technology to rescue today's disappearing creatures.
(Bloomberg) -- After a ferocious start to hurricane season, the Atlantic has gone eerily quiet just when nature usually delivers some of its most powerful storms. But signs are emerging that the respite is almost over. Most Read from BloombergNazi Bunker’s Leafy Makeover Turns Ugly Past Into Urban EyecatcherChicago Overcomes DNC Skeptics With Calm, Parties and SunAn area of low pressure could form in the central portion of the tropical Atlantic over the next week, according to the US National Hu
Chief meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's updated forecast.
Security camera footage shows a black bear wandering onto the deck of a home in Forest Falls, pushing the cover off the hot tub and taking a dip.
Namibia will kill more than 700 wild animals and distribute meat to those struggling with food insecurity as the country grapples with its worst drought in 100 years.