Chopping up the dumbest arguments ahead of the Olympic vote

Calgary is heading for a referendum on an Olympic bid, which means those of us who are paying attention should expect to be inundated with bizarre, potentially misleading rhetoric in the hope of swaying ballots for, or against, the Games.

On the whole, referenda are terrible public policy tools — they devolve accountability and decision-making to the people who are least informed and least qualified to decide anything. But in this case, there is an argument for it.

Calgarians should do their civic duty on Nov. 13 and vote.

The Olympics are not exactly the unbesmirched feel-good photo-filter events of yesteryear. International sporting events are increasingly methods by which despotic leaders and third-world countries recycle the appearance of goodwill and fair-dealing back to the world. That kind of PR doesn't come cheap: both security and infrastructure costs are now absurd, and the International Olympics Committee is now dogged by regular accusations of doping and corruption.

The people of Calgary deserve to understand this before they commit to a multibillion-dollar party that will, ironically, do more to buoy the flagging image of the Olympics than of the city.

Which isn't to say there is nothing in the deal for us; so without further ado, I present the top dumbest arguments you should steel yourself for ahead of the vote.

Games will cost $5.2 billion

Whenever anyone cites the absurdly low estimate of $5.2 billion, feel free to just roll your eyes and look above their head until they stop talking.

According to the estimates put forward by the city's bid corporation, only $3 billion of that figure will be borne by taxpayers; the Canadian thing to do, here, is to smile politely and nod while confining the screaming to your mind.

No host city has correctly estimated the cost of holding an Olympics since 1960. On average, these costs are underestimated by an astonishing 50 per cent. We will not be the exception.

Low-balling the bid at this state is simply part of the ritual of deception that precedes these kinds of bids.

By comparison, the cost of the Vancouver Olympics was more than $7 billion — in 2010 dollars. Inflation will have its way with our estimates over the next eight years. And Vancouver 2010 was a relatively well-managed affair, albeit one with significant infrastructure costs that aren't being considered in Calgary's case.

Already, a leaked document from Calgary's bid has pointed out that there will need to be additional spending over and above $5.2 billion, previously undisclosed.

In short, you would be clever to substitute "hopefully between $7- and $10-billion" whenever you hear the number "$5.2 billion," or risk feeling like a chump later.

It's an economic boost!

It isn't.

You need to stretch the economic models pretty widely — and, arguably, deceptively — to get to the idea that the Olympics is some kind of economic multiplier. The Games largely divert cash that would be spent elsewhere. A taxpayer dollar spent here is a dollar that isn't getting spent somewhere else where it could have as much, if not more, of an economic impact.

Let's go back to Vancouver for a moment: a post hoc Olympic study found that the Games didn't even provide a significant tourism boost to the city in the year they were held.

Story Continues