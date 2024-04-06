CHP activates Silver Alert for at-risk, missing 79-year-old Sacramento County woman

The California Highway Patrol activated a Silver Alert on Saturday for an elderly woman considered at risk due to mental health issues, authorities said.

Rose Wilson, 79, was last seen about 9 p.m. Friday near her home in areas of Darwin Street and El Camino Avenue in Arden Arcade, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. She’s described as a 5-foot-4 and 190 pounds. Her eyes are brown.

She was wearing a black coat, gray beanie, multi-colored pajama pants and black sneakers at the time of her disappearance, deputies said.

The CHP said she was carrying a camo purse.

Residents who may see Wilson are asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or 911. The Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team was canvassing the area to find Wilson.

A missing person must meet certain criteria before the CHP activates a Silver Alert as requested by a local law enforcement agency. The victim must be at least 65 years old, may be in danger due to health or suspicious reasons and the investigating agency as exhausted all its resources.