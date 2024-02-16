CHP arrests Sacramento man accused of firing gun at vehicle in I-5 road rage shooting

California Highway Patrol officers on Thursday arrested a man accused of firing gunshots at a vehicle in an alleged road rage incident several weeks ago on Interstate 5 in Sacramento County.

The shooting was reported about 2 p.m. Dec. 30 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Twin Cities Road, according to the CHP’s South Sacramento office. Officers arrived at the scene and found five bullets had struck the victim’s vehicle, including one gunshot that hit an empty child safety seat, the CHP said Thursday in a news release.

The shooting was suspected to be the result of a road rage incident. The CHP Valley Division’s investigative service unit took over the shooting investigation.

The CHP said investigators determined a 27-year-old Sacramento man was the suspect in the road rage shooting. On Thursday, the CHP served search warrants at the suspect’s home. The investigators also searched vehicles associated with the suspect.

The investigators found and confiscated a short-barreled AR-15-style rifle that did not have a serial number, along with ammunition and evidence related to suspected identity theft, the CHP said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, firing a gun at an occupied vehicle, firing a gun from a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon, Sacramento County Jail records show. Along with those felony charges, he faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully purchasing a firearm.

He was being held in custody without bail, and he is scheduled to make his first appearance Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court.