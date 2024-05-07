CHP honors lives lost in the line of duty

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The father of a three-month-old boy who died alongside his grandparents in a wrong-way highway crash last week says his grief is agonizing. Gokulnath Manivannan says the pain of losing his son Aditya Vivaan and his parents is far worse than the physical injuries he suffered in the crash with a van that was being chased by police on Highway 401 east of Toronto. In a statement provided by Ontario's police watchdog, Manivannan says his parents, Manivannan Srinivasapillai and Mahalakshmi A