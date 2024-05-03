CHP officer ejected from motorcycle after motorist runs red light in Auburn

A California Highway Patrol officer suffered major injuries after a driver ran a red light and collided into the officer’s motorcycle, causing him to be ejected, authorities said.

A motorist driving south on Highway 49 in North Auburn, east of Shale Ridge Road near Elders Corner, ran the red light just after 6:30 a.m. and collided with the officer’s motorcycle, according to the CHP.

“The impact from the crash caused the officer to be ejected off his (motorcycle),” the CHP’s Auburn office said.

The officer, who was not identified, suffered major injuries and was hospitalized, the CHP said.

It was unclear if the motorist stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities during their investigation. Officer Yvette Norman, a spokeswoman for the CHP’s Auburn office, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Our thoughts are with the officer and their family during this difficult time,” the CHP said.

Authorities closed Highway 49 between Bell and Dry Creek roads as they investigated the incident.