CHP planning DUI and driver’s license checkpoint for Sunday in the south Sacramento area

Andrew Sheeler
·1 min read

Drivers take note, the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento office will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Sunday.

While officers did not disclose where or when the checkpoint would be held, it will take place in the South Sacramento office’s jurisdiction. That runs from the American River south and Jackson Road (Highway 16) to the county line and east of the Sacramento River. The area includes most of incorporated Sacramento, as well as Elk Grove and the Delta communities. The CHP said it would provide a location about two hours before it was set up, officials said.

“The goal of the CHP is to ensure the safe passage of every motorist through proactive enforcement and education,” according to the CHP.

A team of CHP officers will provide both enforcement and education, according to the statement, “warning drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving.”

The program is funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Administration.

