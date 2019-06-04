Chris Bosh on GQ's 2019 NBA Style Showdown

GQ's second annual NBA Style Showdown is about to kick off, and while your votes will decide the winner, we figured a little expert judgment couldn't hurt. And when we realized that two-time champ and 11-time All-Star Chris Bosh would be in town for Game 2 of the Finals, we decided to get his input.

Bosh showed up to our meeting at his downtown hotel, and was excited to see what some of his contemporaries have been outfitting themselves in this season. It was a nice trip down memory lane too. During the Big Three era, Bosh remembers how competitive it used to be with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Mostly he’s envious of how visible NBA player outfits are today with cameras capturing everything and social accounts like SLAM’s League Fits on Instagram—but also because these platforms help to provide instantaneous feedback for what looks good and what doesn’t. After all, putting together an ensemble is just half the battle.

Here is Bosh’s take on 16 of the most stylish NBA players in the league. But we couldn't let him stop there. Asked for his favorites, the big man went with some heavy hitters: Dwyane Wade, P.J. Tucker, DeAndre Jordan and Russell Westbrook.

"He’s changed his style so much. Back then, we would try to do the dress-up thing with suits. Now you see him mixing streetwear and dresswear. It’s very dope. He’s always been serious about his clothes and pushing the boundaries. I like seeing him wearing more colors. He used to not wear a lot of colors. Back then, it was a lot of black and grey. He’s still got the dark tones, and then once in awhile, he’s got one outfit that’s like, “Peek-a-boo, hey, that’s what’s up.” He’s always liked plaid so you can still see it. He’s relaxed, but stylish."

Steven Adams

"He looks like he’s about to go hunting and then go to the beach, or maybe he’s hunting at the beach. He’s rugged. The sandals, man, NBA dudes, we get bad feet a lot, our feet are beat up, and sometimes it’s like, aye, put them knuckleballs up boy. But man, he’s got the team-issued sandals now. He’s supporting the team and everything."

Jimmy Butler

"You can see his style evolving. Even with the boots, it gives him a bit of Texas flavor. Kids care about the sneakers, but boots are expensive and nice, too, and people get those things made. These days, people are just like, yo, I like this and I don’t have to explain it, I’m just being myself, that’s him. He’s wearing sandals looking like he just came from the Sudanese nightclub."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

"He’s evolving. He’s learning the ropes. He looks like a kid in LA. These kids, man, one of the things that I’m envious of with the kids is that they have social media and they have Instagram, they know what’s fresh, and they know what to get and where to get it. When we got to the league, it was all suits and throwbacks, then Jay-Z killed off throwbacks and now I’m stuck with a closet full of throwbacks. Guys like Shai, they can experiment and get feedback quicker because they get instantaneously feedback. You can learn on the fly as a rookie."

Chris Paul

"CP is definitely underrated. He’s been repping the HBCUs. That’s been really cool just to see a centralized theme. You can tell the HBCUs holds a special place in his heart and just getting the word out there about these schools, they need it. They’re historically black colleges, it’s history. I’m mad I didn’t think of that, I had actual friends that went to those schools."

Kyrie Irving

"Smile, Kyrie, Jesus Christ, isn’t it a home game? It looks like he builds his outfits around the kicks. He wants the storyline to be about his shoes. He’s dope. He’s daring and hits you with all the colors and the crazy shit instead of having just a plain sweatsuit."

Dwyane Wade

"He’s the originator of this whole fashion thing. He was the first guy to take it to another level. He always had a vision with his style. During our Big Three era in Miami, he went bananas. It was always a friendly competition between US. Everyone had their own lanes and you tried to be the best. That pushed me. Sometimes I would be like, I don’t feel like dressing up today, but I know these dudes are gonna dress to the nines, and that pushed me to do my thing."

Ben Simmons

"He’s comfortable. I like the streetwear, the Off-White and Champion too, that brand is making a comeback. He is comfy-cool."

P.J. Tucker

"He looks like that hustler that made it. He’s been stepping it up quite a bit. I’ve known P.J. since 2006, and he’s come a long way, just as far as being comfortable, just to see a guy have a style. Especially when we get older, you see some older guys who stop trying, or just wear a suit—like, bro, don’t look too old. I think he’s really helped push the envelope with the sneaker culture as far as playing basketball in any shoes. He’s built a thing where he’s wearing vintage shoes, he’ll play in the $30,000 sneakers and that’s just like, sneakerheads are like no, but just that whole sneaker culture and embodying it and embracing it, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody take it to the level that he has, and just showing up with the shoes in his hand every night."

Kelly Oubre Jr.

"His swagger is through the roof. Look at him. Look at them glasses, man. The shoes, the vest, the manbag. As far as the new-school young cats, he’s one of those dudes that’s really putting the stamp forward with the fashion. He’s very confident in what he does."

Russell Westbrook

"He’s the bad boy of NBA fashion. It’s like Russ, Why is your jacket off your shoulder, put your jacket on, and he’s like, Nah. It really reflects his personality. He’s very comfortable in his skin."

Giannis Antetkounmpo

"He is the epitome of I’m here to hoop. He is straight out the package, straight out the wrapper. He got it that day and was like, That’s my outfit for the day. He’s just showing up in sweats. You can tell, even in the picture, he’s like, Ugh, you guys again. He just wants to hoop and you can see it in the way he dresses."

D’Angelo Russell

"You can tell he cares about this even if it looks like it’s quickly put together. He’s very New York. The throwback jerseys are coming back a little bit. There’s that nostalgia feel that is coming back, especially with the 90’s. These guys were born in the 90’s, so they’re just now getting into it. I like seeing that."

DeAndre Jordan

"It’s hard to look six feet when you’re seven feet. Usually these pieces are for shorter guys. I know hard hard it is to shop, so DeAndre is either doing some serious shopping or serious tailoring. Finding a dope jacket like that, you gotta get creative. That’s crafting right there. Serious crafting. He’s a fellow Texan and he goes for it. He doesn’t dress like the typical seven-footer, he’s got his own style. He’s a one-of-one, a lot of 70’s inspiration. He’s got a vintage-retro contemporary feel going on."

James Harden

"His style is silky smooth, just like his stepback jumper. It looks like he’s about to get 30."

Dennis Schroder

"Very European. Very underground, house, techno. He looks like he’s going to a DJ set. That’s the first thing I notice. He brought it together nice with the socks and the shoes. The man bag is in right now. When we were playing, it was the duffle bag, then it shifted to the man bag, people were making fun of it. I have one now, it’s very practical."

Originally Appeared on GQ

