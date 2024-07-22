Chris Brown Sued for $50 Million After Alleged Assault of Four Concertgoers Backstage in Texas

Chris Brown has been sued for $50 million stemming from an incident that took place backstage at one of his concerts last Friday.

Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and Da Marcus Powell filed the suit in Harris County, Texas today against Brown as well as his tour promoter Live Nation, Sinko Ceej, Hood Boss and Yella Beezy. In addition to the payment, the four plaintiffs are asking for a temporary restraining order against all defendants.

More from Variety

According to the complaint, which was first reported by TMZ and obtained by Variety, Brown and his crew severely beat the plaintiffs following the singer’s performance as part of his 11:11 Tour at Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, Texas this past Friday. The four men were invited backstage after the set to meet Brown, who showed up 30 minutes later than anticipated.

Before leaving, Bush approached Brown to congratulate him on the show, prompting a member of the singer’s entourage to remind Brown that the two previously had issues. Brown allegedly said, “Oh yeah, we were. What’s up, n—a? I don’t forget shit.” The suit states that Brown and seven to 10 members of his entourage proceeded to assault Bush and punch him in the chest, and claims that Hood Boss picked up a chair and threw it at Bush’s head.

The suit goes on to claim that Brown and his crew turned their attention to Parker, who tried to escape down a staircase that led to a locked door. Upon instruction from Brown, Parker was allegedly punched in the face and chest and kicked in the head for over 10 minutes. The suit also states that Powell was punched in the shoulder, while Lewis was hit in the shoulder and chest. All plaintiffs were injured and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Representatives for Brown, Beezy and Live Nation did not respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

“No should have to endure what these clients endured,” said the plaintiffs’ attorney Tony Buzbee in a statement shared with Variety. “We will seek the maximum amount of damages allowed by law for this egregious conduct.”

This marks the latest legal issue for Brown, who has been accused of violent misconduct in the past. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna, and three years later was involved in an altercation with Drake at a New York City club. His former manager sued him for assault and battery in 2016, and a year later his ex-girlfriend Karreuche Tran got a five-year restraining order against him over alleged threats.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.