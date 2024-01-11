Chris Christie is right: Haley and DeSantis are losers

So, Chris Christie bows out of the presidential race with all the grace of a whale doing a belly-flop off the Jersey Shore. Modern politics is about firsts, and Christie came not very close to being the largest, most obnoxious president yet – combining reheated Republican rhetoric with a side of personal hostility.

He is ungainly. Christie both entered this race and pulled out purely to stop Trump, his bête noire, hoping to narrow the contest for second place down to Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. But minutes after his statesmanlike withdrawal, he was overheard calling Nikki a loser and saying that little Ron is “petrified”.

What of? Tall steps?

Christie offers himself as the antidote to Trump yet he embodies a party made sick by him. Once an ally and a hatchet man, he clearly desired a top administration job and was disappointed not to get one, yet lingered in Trump’s inner circle long enough to provide coaching for the 2020 debate. We have Christie to thank for Trump’s rude performance.

The two men broke over the 2020 election results. Ally turned arch-critic, there has been really nothing to Christie’s candidacy beyond hating Trump – positioning Christie as the defender of the status quo ante and herald of the new dawn of centrism (he’s now for gay marriage, citing Pope Francis). Being the one candidate willing to attack the frontrunner repeatedly and wittily guaranteed him a friendly media audience, but not a big market share. His best polling, in New Hampshire, hovered around 10 per cent.

Trump defused Christie by refusing to appear on stage with him. This meant his energy was directed at the other candidates instead – accusing them of running fake campaigns because they weren’t as “real” as him. It’s all there in his glorious hot-mic hot mess, pointing out that DeSantis and Haley have spent many times what Christie did on TV ads, yet are still way behind – either because they’re secretly running for 2028, so refuse to attack Trump’s base, or, in the case of Haley, would “eat glass” to be Trump’s VP.

That latter phrase, delivered on The View, is an insight into the twisted mind of a former governor who allegedly closed a bridge to punish his political opponents. Take note: many anti-Trumpers are even nastier than Trump himself.

Christie has apparently taken to bitching to DeSantis about Haley’s weaknesses over the phone – ironic, because of the media’s fantasy that all his liberated voters will now go to her. Theoretically, that would put her within one per cent of beating Trump in New Hampshire, inviting fantasies of unlikely events happening in precise order to produce an outcome centrists regard as thoroughly sensible.

For that to happen we must assume that Haley next wins South Carolina, where she trails despite it being her home state, and that the soul-searching of the unusual New Hampshire demographic is replicated nationwide. The state is packed with the kind of rich, educated folk who lean towards Haley, but they aren’t the average GOP voter. If she does pull it off, it would amount to an impressive rebuke of Trump, no doubt – but not a fatal or even unprecedented one. Remember that in 2016, he lost Iowa and only took 35 per cent in New Hampshire. Later, as the field narrowed in a bid to stop him, his vote slowly grew. Then, as now, it was because the alternatives were simply not that attractive.

On Wednesday night, a tedious TV debate between DeSantis and Haley was upstaged by a town hall with Trump: reviews generally favoured the performance of Trump, then DeSantis, then Haley, whose constant boosting of a website called DeSantisLies.com only made her appear insubstantial. Far more effective was Ron’s observation that you can take the girl out of the United Nations but not the United Nations out of the girl.

Both candidates were more critical of Trump than before, their late arrival to that party reflecting Christie’s painfully slow evolution: has it really taken this long to notice that Trump has his flaws? Long enough for Haley to work for him and Ron to prosper from his endorsement. Still, the last minute blitz on Trump makes psychological sense. Whatever a candidate’s strategy a few months ago, this close to a caucus one’s reason centres switch off and the fight instinct takes over. Ron and Nikki want to win … something.

Watch Iowa closely. If Haley is second, New Hampshire will look a lot more interesting, no doubt. But it still means Trump will go up against the candidate Christie reportedly regards as the poorest.

“She’s gonna get smoked,” he said of Haley – his metaphors never far from fish and cooking – adding, for extra insult, “she’s not up to this.”

Elsewhere, the lady replied, “Chris Christie has been a friend for many years … I commend him on a hard-fought campaign.”

If Christie’s skill was ugly truths, Haley proves she can lie like the best of them.

