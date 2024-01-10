Chris Christie pulls out of Republican race in boost for Nikki Haley

Chris Christie announced his departure from the race in New Hampshire on Wednesday - AP

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, pulled out of the 2024 Republican race on Wednesday, just days before voting began, in a major boost for Nikki Haley.

Mr Christie, 61, was the most prominent anti-Trump candidate in the race and sounded the alarm over the former president in a lengthy speech as he announced he was suspending his campaign.

“Donald Trump wants you to be angry every day because he’s angry,” Mr Christie told supporters in Windham, New Hampshire.

“I can promise you this, if you put him back behind the desk in the Oval Office and the choice comes... as to whether he puts himself first or he puts you first, how much more evidence do you need that he will pick himself?”

The Republican 2024 contest kicks off in Iowa on January 15.

Mr Christie had vowed to stay in the race until New Hampshire, which goes second in the contest, and prides itself on its stubbornly independent streak.

Just as with his 2016 bid, the former New Jersey governor had hoped his message would find traction among the state’s more moderate Republican base.

But he had come under growing pressure from Haley allies and party elders opposed to Mr Trump to withdraw and help narrow the field of challengers to the Republican frontrunner.

Addressing his supporters in the state on Wednesday night, Mr Christie said: “It’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination”.

His exit creates a wider opening for Nikki Haley in the state, who has become the standard bearer for the moderate wing of the Republican Party.

The 51-year-old has dramatically risen in polls in New Hampshire, trimming Mr Trump’s lead in the state to 39 per cent, according to a CNN poll released on Tuesday.

It puts her at 32 per cent among likely Republican voters. Mr Christie held 12 per cent in the same poll. Many of Mr Christie’s supporters have signalled their second choice would be Ms Haley.

A strong showing in the Granite State could give her significant momentum heading into her native South Carolina, another critical early voting state.

Ms Haley commended Mr Christie on the decision to withdraw on Wednesday night, in a conciliatory message that praised

However, her hopes of seeking Mr Christie’s endorsement were clouded after he appeared to be caught on a hot mic criticising her campaign.

“She’s going to get smoked,” he said on a livestream set up by his campaign ahead of his announcement. “She’s not up to this,” he added.

Mr Christie went on to say Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, had called him “petrified” by the possibility he might be endorsing Ms Haley.

LIVE NOW: Town Hall with Chris Christie in Windham, New Hampshire https://t.co/1ckqmm2QgY — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) January 10, 2024

As recently as this Tuesday, Mr Christie had asked his supporters to imagine what would happen if he dropped out to pave the way for Ms Haley, and then she agreed to serve as Mr Trump’s running mate.

“What will I look like? What will all the people who supported her at my behest look like?” he asked. “I made an endorsement decision based on politics eight years ago when I supported Trump. I’m not going to make the same mistake again.”

Ms Haley and Mr DeSantis are due to face off on Wednesday night in a final debate before the Iowa caucuses next Monday.

New Hampshire goes next, with its state primary on Jan 23.

