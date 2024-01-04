Chris Christie said he made a mistake endorsing Donald Trump in 2016

WASHINGTON — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, said in a new one-minute ad released Thursday that it was a mistake to endorse the former president in 2016.

“I have an admission to make,” Christie said looking directly at the camera. “Eight years ago, when I decided to endorse Donald Trump for president, I did it because he was winning, and I did it because I thought I could make him a better candidate and a better president.”

“Well, I was wrong. I made a mistake,” Christie said.

Christie has repeatedly bashed Trump on the campaign trail and in interviews, calling him “self-centered” and a “loser,” and attacked his GOP rivals - including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis - for not directly confronting Trump.

Christie’s new ad, titled “I Have An Admission To Make,” is part of his campaign’s recent seven-figure ad buy in New Hampshire - a key early state in the 2024 race.

Christie warned voters in the new ad that they are “confronted with the very same choice again,” referencing the former president’s large lead in the Republican primary polls.

“Everyone says, ‘Anyone who’s behind him should drop out, and we should make our choice Donald Trump versus Joe Biden,’ Christie said. “Well, Joe Biden has had the wrong policies, and Donald Trump would sell the soul of this country. Neither choice is acceptable to me, and it shouldn’t be acceptable to you.”

Though Christie has faced calls to drop out of the Republican primary on the basis that his campaign could help the former president, he made clear he would stay put and said he is the only one willing to tell the truth about Trump in an ad published last year.

