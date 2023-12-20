Chris Christie, a Trump foe, rebukes Colorado decision to keep the former president off the ballot

WASHINGTON−Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a frequent Donald Trump foe on the campaign trail, is on the side of the ex president in a legal case that could have major impacts on the 2024 race.

Christie rebuked the Colorado Supreme Court’s controversial decision to disqualify Trump from the state’s ballot Tuesday, arguing the voter should decide whether the former president is prevented from being reelected in 2024.

Though Christie has argued Trump isn't fit to be president again, he said the former president shouldn't be blocked from the ballot by any court.

“I think he should be prevented from being the president of the United States by the voters of this country,” Christie said, which earned him applause Tuesday night from a New Hampshire town hall crowd. "I think it's bad for the country if that happens."

Trump faces four criminal indictments, one of which alleges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election and details the actions he took during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. He is set to go to trial for those charges March 4, 2024 − a day before Super Tuesday − but there could be a delay.

“While I have very strong feelings about that as you know, I also have very strong feelings of the fact that people in this country deserve to have a trial before rights are taken away from them,” Christie said.

Christie has made the bedrock of his campaign a fight against the former president, warning voters during campaign events that Trump is detrimental to the Republican Party and its candidates up and down the ballot.

“I know it will be counterintuitive to a lot of people who listen to me about Donald Trump, but I hope it just goes to prove (to) you: I don’t hate him. I don’t,” Christie said. “I just think what he’s done is horribly wrong and that he has reserved the right that we would give him as voters to lead us again.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Christie, a Trump foe, blasts Colorado ballot decision