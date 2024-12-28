Chris Diamantopoulos Says He Still Gets Stopped by “Office” Fans: 'How Dare You Try to Break Up Jim and Pam?' (Exclusive)

Diamantopoulos played Brian the boom mic operator on 'The Office'—and still gets flak for flirting with Jenna Fischer's Pam, though he says there's been 'a bit of a shift' in public opinion

Fans of The Office aren't shy about telling star Chris Diamantopoulos they were not happy with his character.

Diamantopoulos, 49, who now costars in the Prime Video series The Sticky, played a memorable role in the final season of the hit NBC sitcom.

His character Brian, the boom mic operator in the show's faux documentary, developed feelings for Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) and caused a rift between fan-beloved couple Pam and Jim Halpert (John Krasinski). He became a support system for Fischer's character, shocking fans of the long-running show.

Even 11 years after The Office's 2013 finale, Diamantopoulos says that fans still “scream at me walking down the street, ‘How dare you try to break up Jim and Pam?’”

However, he senses “a bit of a shift” in the public response. “Recently, people are coming up to me going, ‘You know what? I kind of feel like Pam might have been happy with Brian,’” he says.

NBC Chris Diamantopoulos in "The Office" Season 9, Episode 12 'Customer Loyalty'

Diamontopoulos would have been down with that as an alternate ending. “How scandalous would that have been?" he notes. "How ballsy would it have been if they had actually done it, if they actually had Pam Beesly, the wallflower that evolved into being this strong, independent woman? How ballsy would it have been for Brian?”

“That would have been f—ing amazing,” he declares. “They really missed that opportunity, come on.”

Diamantopoulos “absolutely adored” his time on the sitcom. When he was cast, Krasinski, Fischer and Greg Daniels were all producers, and “all had a vested interest in how the show was going to end and how the relationship was going to end.”

He notes that he “was caught in between three diverging opinions” because “all of those interests were different.”

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly Halpert, John Krasinski in "The Office" Season 9 Episode 22

In his latest series The Sticky, Diamantopoulos stars alongside Margo Martindale and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The show is based on the true story of the 2012 "Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist." Diamantopoulos’ mobster Mike Byrne teams up with Martindale’s maple syrup farmer Ruth Landry and Guillaume Cyr as security guard Remy Bouchard to pull a multi-million dollar heist on Quebec’s maple syrup surplus.

He says that working with Curtis, 66, and Martindale, 73, whom he called “two masters of their craft at the height of their game,” was a “career highlight.”



Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios Chris Diamantopoulos and Margo Martindale "The Sticky"

The Sticky season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.

