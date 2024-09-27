Chris Eubank’s youngest son cleared of raping 16-year-old girl on Brighton beach

Joseph Eubank leaves Lewes Crown Court during this week’s trial in which he was found not guilty on two counts of rape - CHRISTOPHER PLEDGER FOR THE TELEGRAPH

The youngest son of former boxing champion Chris Eubank has been found not guilty of raping a teenage girl on Brighton beach.

Joseph Eubank, 27, of Hove, was acquitted of two counts of rape after a jury deliberated for several hours at Lewes Crown Court on Friday.

The court had heard how Mr Eubank approached the 16 year-old standing near the seafront because he was attracted to her and started a conversation on July 16, 2022.

The pair went to a dark, secluded part of the beach and Mr Eubank told the court that what took place was “all very fluent and very consensual”.

The prosecution had said that the girl had been drinking vodka with friends celebrating a birthday, and had never been drunk like that before and “couldn’t see straight”.

But Mr Eubank, who said he had not drunk alcohol that night, said “she looked completely sober” during their chat near the beach.

‘Not decent behaviour’

Following the acquittal, Judge Laing told Mr Eubank: “You need to reflect on what you did that night.

“It was not decent behaviour in any way shape or form.”