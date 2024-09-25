Chris Evans' 2017 drama becomes a Netflix hit

Gifted, the drama starring Chris Evans and Mckenna Grace, has become a hit on Netflix seven years after its release.

The 2017 film follows Mary (Grace), an intellectually gifted seven-year-old who, following the death of her mother, is caught in a custody battle between her uncle, Frank (Evans), and grandmother, Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan).

The film was a critical and commercial success upon its release, grossing $43 million worldwide against a $7 budget, but it has now found a new lease of life after being added onto streaming service Netflix.

Judging by the streamer’s viewing charts, fans have flocked to watch the drama after it ranked third in the Global Top 10 film chart, racking up 9.9 million views in the week commencing September 16.

The feat is even more impressive given that Uglies and Rebel Ridge, both new releases from the streamer, were the only films to outdo Gifted after accruing 26.8 million and 16.7 million views respectively.

In addition to reaching the Global Top 10, Gifted made the same ground in 76 different countries, going as far as securing the top spot in Argentina, Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands, amongst others.

Whilst Gifted has proved to be a success for Evans, the star - best known for his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America - expressed his mild dissatisfaction with recent project Ghosted, the Apple TV+ film in which he stars alongside Ana de Armas.

“Ghosted to me felt like a movie that I grew up on, a movie that maybe we don’t see very much anymore. And the question is whether or not audiences have outgrown those types of films,” he said. I didn’t think audiences had outgrown it prior, and I still don’t think they have.

"Despite [that], I mean, technically I think we did okay on, in terms of viewership. Critics didn’t like it. But that’s more the fault of the movie as opposed to the appetite of the audience. I think the appetite’s there, if it’s done properly. We could have been better.”

Gifted is streaming in selected countries on Netflix.

