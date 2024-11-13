Chris Evans wants to become a dad

Chris Evans would love to become a dad one day.

The 43-year-old actor married actress Alba Baptista in 2023 and Chris has now admitted that he wants to start a family with the brunette beauty.

Asked if he'll become a "superhero" dad one day, like his 'Red One' co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Chris told 'Access Hollywood': "Yeah, I hope so. Yeah, absolutely. The title of dad is an exciting one."

The Hollywood star has previously spoken about his desire to become a dad one day, admitting that "building a family" is one of his long-term ambitions.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Chris shared: "That's absolutely something I want.

"Wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

Chris has enjoyed huge success in Hollywood, but he's ultimately determined to make his family life his number one priority.

The actor explained: "Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can't think of anything better."

Chris and Alba, 27, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Boston-area home in September 2023.

The loved-up couple were first linked to each other back in late 2022, when an insider revealed that they'd been dating "for over a year and it's serious".

The source said at the time: "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."