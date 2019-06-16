Chris Froome 'lucky to be here' after horror crash

Chris Froome has said he is "lucky to be here" after sustaining multiple fractures in a high-speed bike crash.

The Team Ineos rider hit a wall at around 35mph during practice before stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine race and has withdrawn from the world-famous Tour de France that begins on 6 July.

Froome fractured his right femur, elbow and a number of ribs, and was in intensive care as he had major surgery at St Etienne hospital.

He has now tweeted a picture of himself from his hospital bed and thanked the thousands of well-wishers who have sent him messages.

The four-time Tour de France winner said he accepted he was embarking on a "long road to recovery" but vowed he was determined to start "returning back to my best".

Froome, 34, said: "Whilst this is a setback and a major one at that, I am focusing on looking forward. There is a long road to recovery ahead, but that recovery starts now and I am fully focused on returning back to my best.

"This has obviously been a tough time but I have taken a lot of strength from the support over the last three days. The outpouring of support has been really humbling and something I would never have expected."

Froome also paid tribute to the medical teams who have been treating him.

He said: "I'd also like to extend my gratitude to the team, especially Doctor Richard Usher and his medical staff, who have been exemplary since the crash.

"In addition, I am also thankful to the emergency services and everyone at Roanne Hospital (where he was initially taken) who assisted and stabilised me, as well as the surgeons, doctors and and nurses at the University Hospital of St Etienne, who have gone above and beyond the call of duty, for which I am ever so grateful.

"I know how lucky I am to be here today and how much I owe to all the paramedics and medical staff on the race.

"Finally, I want to thank my wife Michelle and my family. They've been with me every step of the way and their love and support will motivate me to return as quickly as possible."

Froome's wife Michelle said on Twitter that he crashed while scoping out the route for Wednesday's time trial around Roanne in central France.