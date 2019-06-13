Froome to spend days in hospital after 'successful' surgery

Chris Froome will spend the next few days in hospital to recover from a six-hour surgery after sustaining multiple fractures in a high-speed crash during the Criterium du Dauphine race.

Team Ineos said the British rider hit a wall during a reconnaissance before stage four of the competition and has now withdrawn from the world-famous Tour de France that begins on 6 July.

Speaking to TeamINEOS.com, Doctor Richard Usher said: "First things first, the surgery was a success. The operation, which lasted for six hours, went very well."

Froome woke up after surgery and was reviewed by the intensive care consultants and the orthopaedic specialist who operated on him, who are both "very happy with his progress to date".

"Chris will remain in hospital for the next few days for observation, but he is already actively engaging in discussing his rehabilitation options, which is very encouraging," Doctor Usher added.

"As he begins his road to recovery, the team will now only be providing further updates at a stage where it is necessary to do so."

Froome has asked the team to extend his thanks for the overwhelming number of messages of support that he's received over the last 24 hours, a Team Ineos statement said, adding that he will release a statement of his own in the coming days.

Roane Hospital confirmed the four-time Tour winner had suffered a broken femur, fractured elbow and fractured ribs in the crash in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes.

Froome underwent surgery at St Etienne University Hospital.

Team boss Sir Dave Brailsford earlier told cyclingnews.com: "It sounds like he was at the foot of the descent, and it's obviously very gusty today, and he took his hands off the bars to blow his nose and the wind has taken his front wheel.

"He's hit a wall at 60kph or something like that, he's got a bad fracture, he's badly injured."

Brailsford later said: "Our primary focus now is obviously on ensuring Chris gets the very best possible care, which he will do, so he can recover as soon as possible.

"One of our big strengths on this team is coming together in difficult moments, and we will ensure we do everything possible to support Chris and his family.

"Even though we all recognise the risks involved in our sport, it's always traumatic when a rider crashes and sustains serious injuries. Chris had worked incredibly hard to get in fantastic shape and was on track for the Tour, which unfortunately he will now miss."

Froome's wife Michelle said on Twitter that he crashed while scoping out the route for Wednesday's time trial around Roanne in central France.

On Wednesday evening, a tweet from Froome's official account - signed MF, the initials of Michelle - read: "I hope to be able to share a message from him tomorrow morning."

Froome was eighth in the overall classification after three stages of the eight-day race, just 24 seconds behind leader Dylan Teuns.

The 34-year-old was using the race as part of his build-up to this year's Tour de France.