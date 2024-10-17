Chris Geere, Harvey Guillén & Roselyn Sanchez To Star In Comedy Feature ‘Spicy Will’ From Chris Hool

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Geere (You’re The Worst), Harvey Guillén (What We Do In The Shadows), and Roselyn Sanchez (Death of a Vegas Showgirl) will lead the cast of Studio 33’s feature film Spicy Will from director Chris Hool (Cambio de Ruta). Production is currently underway in Bilbao, Spain.

Written by Charlie “El Huevo” Barrientos, Esteban “El Papu” Garrido and Rodrigo Sariñana, Spicy Will tells the story of the eccentric Will “Partyforever” Harris (Geere) whose wild lifestyle comes to a sudden stop when his millionaire father dies, leaving him with nothing but a 100-year-old Mexican salsa recipe. Broke and desperate, Will has no choice but to change his ways and get a real job.

With the help of his former sous chef Eugenio (Guillén) and Eugenio’s beautiful cousin Salma (Sanchez), Will embarks on a delirious adventure. He faces off against the Mexican Hot Sauce Mafia and discovers along the way that the recipe may be the key to truly finding himself.

The feature film by producer and Hool marks the launch of Studio 33’s new international production strategy, whose mission is curating and sourcing talent from the United States, Mexico and Spain to create stories that resonate globally. The film is currently exploring options for distribution.

Geere is represented by Verve, Creative Partners Group and Jackoway Austen Tyerman et al.; Guillén is represented by Innovative Artists, and Yorn Levine et al; Sanchez is represented by IAG, Alchemist Management, Latinvasion, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum.

