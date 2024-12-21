Chris Hayes Shreds Larry Kudlow Over On-Air ‘Tax Breaks’ Meltdown

Will Neal
·1 min read
Chris Hayes makes fun of Larry Kudlow on MSNBC's All In.
MSNBC / MSNBC

MSNBC host Chris Hayes ripped into Fox News’ Larry Kudlow on Friday night after the latter’s unhinged meltdown over possible delays to tax break legislation.

Formerly an economic adviser during President-elect Donald Trump’s first stint in the White House, Kudlow had been chatting with Republican Senators Kevin Cramer and Cynthia Lummis on Thursday about the GOP’s plans once it assumes control of the Senate in January.

“Put the tax cuts first. Put together a real reconciliation bill that includes border security and tax cuts,” said Kudlow. “That’s what I want.”

Lummis replied “the plan is to put the border security and some defense components of reconciliation out first, and then follow it up with the tax component ...” but then he was almost immediately interrupted again by Kudlow.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no!” the Fox Business host said, insisting tax cuts ought to be afforded a higher priority.

He later added, “I’m gonna wish you both a happy Christmas and seasons greetings, and whatever you’re celebrating. But we should celebrate spending restraint, and then pro-growth tax cuts.”

Screening this exchange on Friday night’s broadcast of All In, Hayes held little back in cracking jokes at Kudlow’s expense.

“‘No, no, no, no, no, no, we need the tax cuts, pleeeeease!’” he said, imitating Kudlow.

“For all of the talk of the supposed right-wing populism and the working-class MAGA party or whatever and going after elites, it’s amazing how continuous this is,” said Hayes.

He added, “Republicans are always happy to protect the ultra-rich instead of helping people who do actually need it.”

