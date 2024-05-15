Chris Hemsworth broke rule at Met Gala
The 40-year-old Australian actor attended the glitzy fashion event held in New York City alongside his Spanish actress wife Elsa Pataky, 47. The event attracts the biggest A-list talent from around the world - who are expected to abide by strict rules when it comes to social media and photographs. But it seems Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Chris didn’t get the memo, as he told E! News, "Selfies everywhere. A lot of selfies in my phone. Like, 'When did I take that? Let's delete that one.'"