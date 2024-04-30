Chris Hemsworth says he became a "parody" in Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth has reflected on Thor: Love and Thunder and called his performance in it a "parody".

Thor's fourth solo Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and Taika Waititi's second as director, received a mixed reception for the amount of jokes and silly tone that undermined attempts at a serious story – and Hemsworth is one of the people who think it was a bit much.

"I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn't stick the landing," he said of the film during a recent Vanity Fair profile.

It's not the first time he has spoken about the film post-release, as he previously called it "too silly" due to the cast and having "too much fun" on the set.

In the profile piece, Hemsworth spoke about how he felt burnt out with the whole Hollywood and acting thing in general for a while.

He said: "I'd been trying to muscle and beat things into existence for so long, out of obsession and desperation to build this career, and I was just exhausted.

"I was worried about everything. Nothing was as enjoyable as it once was, or I had imagined it was. I was making back-to-back movies and doing the press tours, and I was married and had three young kids, and it was all happening at the same time in a very short window.

"You're sort of just running on fumes, and then you’re showing up to something with little in the tank and you start to pick things apart: Why am I doing this film? Why isn't this script better? Why didn't that director call me for that or why didn't I get considered for this role? Why don't I get the call-up from Scorsese or Tarantino? I had begun to take it all too serious and too personal."

His older brother Luke was quoted as saying he has had to snap his sibling out of a funk from time to time.

Explaining his method, he said: "I look at him and say, 'Oi, how good is this?!' Just as a reminder that he should enjoy this more than anyone else. We grew up with working-class parents, and we all worked from a very young age, so to have that freedom and the ability to go and see all these beautiful places is extraordinary."

All four Thor movies are available to stream now on Disney+.

