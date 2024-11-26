Chris Hemsworth's Son Playfully Spars with Barry Keoghan as They Train at the Same Gym

The 'Thor' actor captured one of his 10-year-old sons throwing punches at the 'Saltburn' star

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram Chris Hemsworth (left) and his son with Barry Keoghan

Chris Hemsworth's son is following in his dad's footsteps — and getting a little help from a friend, too.

On Monday, Nov. 25, the Thor actor, 41, shared a carousel of photos and videos on his Instagram as one of his 10-year-old twin sons received a boxing lesson at the same gym that Hemsworth trained in when he started in Hollywood. In the first video, Hemsworth's son can be seen sparring with his instructor as the dad of three proudly looks on.

The star also included photos of his son fighting against a special guest, actor Barry Keoghan, 32. All three posed for a photo together, and Hemsworth even added a video of his son sparring with Keoghan. Hemsworth's son can be seen jumping around Keoghan, throwing punches as the Saltburn star protects his face.

"I spent many hours at @fortunegymboxing years back when I first moved to Hollywood auditioning and chasing work," Hemsworth wrote in his caption. "To be back here with Justin now keeping my son sharp has been epic to watch 👊👊 @keoghan92."

Hemsworth shares his 10-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan, as well as 12-year-old daughter India Rose, with wife Elsa Pataky.

Last week, the Transformers One actor showed a glimpse of his mentoring skills as he taught one of his twin sons how to do a backflip.

In a clip shared on his Instagram, Hemsworth could be seen demonstrating how to kick off the stunt while inside what appeared to be a gym. “Straight up. Off you go. Just like I showed you,” he told the 10-year-old boy before stepping aside and letting him try to do it himself.

Hemsworth's son swayed his arms back before lifting off and completing the backflip, though his head almost touched the ground midway through. “Sick,” the proud dad commented, before showing the boy a technique to get more height.



“One adjustment, right? You want to do this,” Hemsworth said before the clip cut to the star — in a different set of clothes — doing a perfect backflip. “See, like that. That’s what you want to do, okay?”

He captioned the video, “Just teaching my young bloke the true technique on how to backflip. Kinda like yoda/skywalker #haterswillsayitsfake.”

At San Diego Comic Con back in July, the proud dad told PEOPLE that when he was offered the role of Orion Pax (aka Optimus Prime) in the film, he consulted his kids. "I said, 'What do you think?' And they said, 'You have to do it,' " he recalled.

Hemsworth said his three kids "played a big part” in helping him decide to join the prequel and even gave him advice in the voiceover booth. "They were in the background as I was recording a lot of these lines. They were kind of yelling suggestions or trying to distract me," he noted at the time. "It was cool."